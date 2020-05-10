Will I be the only one or like me will there be many more who declare themselves coffee lovers? And it is that just like taking a break on the beach, receiving a relaxing massage or tasting your favorite dish, having an exquisite cup of coffee is without a doubt one of the best pleasures that exists.

For many it is difficult to start the day without a good cup of coffee and this is that in addition to helping them wake up, it also gives them energy but do you know what happens to your body when you drink coffee daily? Here we tell you.

More energy

A cup of coffee in the morning gives you more energy in addition to helping you wake up, it helps you improve attention, cognitive ability and memory.

It decreases the risk of cardiovascular diseases

Experts have proven that consuming 3 to 5 cups of coffee a day, reduces the possibility of cholesterol and the risks of cardiovascular disease.

Cancer Coffee

Two cups of coffee a day will reduce the chance of developing breast, prostate and liver cancer by 40%. However, if you smoke, you should know that tobacco will eliminate the effect that coffee can have on your body.

Parkinson’s symptoms

Although this disease cannot be prevented, its symptoms could be reduced with daily coffee consumption.

Increase your metabolism

Possibly most prefer coffee in the morning, but when we drink coffee after lunch, we help the metabolism process food faster.

Better a cup of coffee than one of alcohol

Those who suffer from cirrhosis could fight it with two cups of coffee a day but you have to make sure you have too much willpower not to consume any alcohol as this would only end the good effects of coffee.

Lowers the risk of diabetes

Each cup of coffee reduces the possibility of diabetes by 7%, although if you are one of those who consume it daily and in a large quantity, this could decrease by 50%.

Alzheimer

Some studies have revealed that coffee consumption decreases the appearance of this disease since coffee creates high activity in the brain, helping to prevent this disease from appearing.

Depression in women

Harvard University carried out a study that found that high consumption of coffee, or more than 4 cups a day, reduces the risk of depression in women by up to 20%.

So now that you know, don’t stop drinking coffee every day so that you can enjoy its incredible benefits, not to mention how pleasant it is to taste its flavor and its fascinating aroma.

And if you’re one of those who doesn’t drink coffee at all, you should consider starting with one cup a day.