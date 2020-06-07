For years fat has been considered an enemy of health and body weight. However they are essential for the body, know the consequences of avoiding their consumption

When we talk about fats the reality is that they are a nutrient that has been characterized by having some bad reputation, when it comes to eating healthy and losing weight. That is why among the main dietary restrictions to keep a Healthy weight it’s found eliminate fat intake. However it is important to understand that fats are basic to the body and you need them to stay vital and healthy. Fats make up the energy reserve most important in the body, are responsible for transporting vitamins, develop immunological, physiological and structural functions, They are involved in the formation of hormones and other vital body reactions.

Based on this background it is important to understand that fats are not bad, they are essential for human existence, consume harmful fats for health or in excess is what is bad. It is because of that it is essential pay attention to the consumption of healthy fats in the diet and guarantee the correct quantities.

As such there is no concept that speaks of the “Good fats” or “bad fats” but if we can refer to them by determining whether or not they are beneficial to the body. When we start from this concept They are classified into two types:

Hydrogenated, saturated and trans fats: These types of fats are those used in the food industry for develop processed products, among which stand out industrial pastries, palm oils. beef and pork, chocolate, butter and dairy. When consumed in excess they are extremely harmful to health, this is largely due to their inflammatory and oxidative effect on the body, which results in chronic diseases like cardiovascular risks, certain types of cancer, diabetes and obesity. It is essential consume them with great caution and occasionally.

Unsaturated fats: They are those that their consumption is related to effects extremely beneficial for health, among the main ones they attribute their anti-inflammatory properties and his positive effect on high cholesterol levels. Among its main nutritional qualities they stand out for their extraordinary content in Omega-3 fatty acids they have the ability to improve brain, digestive, cardiovascular function and they are a good ally for eye and skin health. The good news is that they are found in nutritious and delicious foods such as avocado, olive oil, nuts, chia seeds and sesame and the fatty fish, As the Salmon.

Signs that indicate low intake of healthy fats:

1. You are hungry all the time

This is one of the main signals that the body sends when we are not feeding in a balanced way and the body iYou will try to get it back where you can. Too when the necessary calories are not received it is very likely for a decrease in fat intakehowever this is a factor that increase carbohydrate intake nutrients that are associated with causing possible increases in blood sugar levels. It is important to note that the body seeks in correct balanceor, that is why consuming the necessary amount of fat is good for provide satiety and decrease digestion.

2. It can lead to heart damage

The consumption of monounsaturated fats is good for the heart, this is because increase levels of good cholesterol “HDL” in the blood and at the same time they are a good ally for lower high triglyceride levels. These factors intervene positively in a lower risk of disease cardiac and strokes.

3. Increase sugar consumption

We normally relate the less saturated fat with benefits in decreased risk of heart diseaseHowever, in recent years it has been proven that consumption of refined sugars is more directly associated with the development of heart conditions. On many occasions when dietary restrictions are made, for example in fats it is quite normal that increase consumption of other substances such as sugar, since the organism seeks to compensate it in some way.

It is therefore of vital importance smonitor the quality of the fats we are consuming, taking into account that the daily intake recommended by specialists in nutrition and medicine is 30% of total calories. It is not about eliminating them from the diet but rather finding the healthier options to meet the requirements.

The best we can do is completely remove unhealthy fats from the diet and keep eating focused on unsaturated fats and polyunsaturated (as is the case with Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids). This last group stands out for its cardioprotective, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Remember radically remove fat from food, it will never be a healthy alternative and we will be promoting a greater predisposition to suffer cardiovascular diseases, metals, changes in mood and in the physical and mental performance.