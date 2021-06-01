What happens to the timing belt and why is it such a dreaded failure | Motor

Hearing the words ‘timing belt’ spoken by a mechanic is scary. And there are reasons to have it because this element is one of the most expensive to repair

Is to hear that your car has a problem with the timing belt and that the legs begin to shake. It is not an excessive concern, this is one of the mechanical elements of any car, be it diesel or gasoline; it is also the cause of some of the most expensive breakdowns a vehicle can suffer.

The timing belt is responsible for synchronizing the rotation of the crankshaft pulley with the camshaft sprocket so that the valves open and close at their exact point. If it breaks, there is no timing, and then the piston rubs against the valves and causes them to bend. To avoid this costly breakdown, the ideal thing is to carry out maintenance according to the mileage and the time of use. Experts advise its replacement every 80,000 km or after 10 years. Putting on a new timing belt can raise the workshop bill up to 2,000 euros.

Disney + continues to release news, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

Timing belt causes 50% of mechanical failures

Confortauto’s mechanical experts encourage drivers to take extreme care of the timing belt as they estimate that problems with this element are the cause of 50% of the damages in vehicles older than five years.

They also ensure that replacing and repairing any breakdown related to this component is one of the most laborious for the workshop and one of the most expensive for the driver, so they recommend not neglecting its maintenance by carrying out a periodic review to verify its condition.

“Although its useful life varies depending on the manufacturer, being an element that tends to wear in order to prevent it from breaking unexpectedly, the ideal is to change the belt when reaching 80,000 and 150,000 kilometers or every ten years, always also taking into account the period established by the manufacturer “, they explain. “A preventive maintenance of the timing belt will allow us to extend the life and performance of our vehicle, helping us to detect breakdowns quickly that will avoid costly repairs and risks on the road,” they emphasize from the repair chain.

This article was published in Autobild by Noelia López.