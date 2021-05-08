What happens to the recovery plan if there is a change of government? Any modification requires a majority between the 27

European recovery funds are a long-term bet. Spain has 140,000 million, of which half, about 72,000, are already included in the series of reforms proposed for the period 2021-2023. The plan, designed by the government, has nevertheless received harsh criticism from the opposition. The president of the PP, Pablo Casado, accused Pedro Sánchez of “not agreeing” on the reforms with the opposition, as countries like Italy have done, and he demanded that he “put the document to the vote” in Congress. The PP questions part of the content of the plan, which raises a key question: Could a future government change the priorities of European funds? Would it be ‘mortgaged’ by the reforms agreed by Sánchez with Brussels?

Furthermore, Spain is by no means the only Member State that will hold elections during the term of the plan. Germany, for example, has elections in September and polls point to a possible leadership of the Greens in the next Executive, ahead of the CDU, which no longer features Angela Merkel. As a candidate, France, for its part, has the presidential elections in 2022, with Marine Le Pen on the rise against Emmanuel Macron. Italy, for its part, also has the elections scheduled for 2023, like Spain.

European Commission sources point to 20 minutes that “it is possible” to modify elements of the plan “at a later time” as long as it has “the approval of the Council” by “qualified majority”. In other words, it would be necessary for 55% of the Member States to vote in favor, which in practice means 15 of the 27 Member States, or that the countries that vote in favor represent at least 65% of the total population of the EU. These same community sources emphasize that it is desirable that there are no changes: “We hope that plans are solid and valid over time“, they assert.

“You cannot change the direction of the plan”

Analysts Frederick Steinberg, Elcano researcher, and Carolina serrano, from Atrevia Brussels, point out, in any case, that recovery plans are not watertight, no matter how long-term they may be. Steinberg explains that the plan “is not something closed” because both the Commission and the Member States “are learning as they go.” But there is a bond: “We must comply with the structural reforms”, which in the case of Spain have to do with reducing the deficit and debt or with the high unemployment rate. “There is some room for maneuver to introduce changes, but you can’t change the direction of the plan“says the analyst.

In this sense, Serrano maintains that the Government cannot make sharp turns. “If there is a reform that is already being implemented and it works, it will not be possible to touch it” and recalls that the Commission “will make constant reviews” of the measures that are proposed. The expert remembers, that yes, that “in general” the plans are “quite generic”, precisely “to go including nuances”.

They both agree that it is “difficult” to think long term. “We do not know if the milestones are going to change or how the country will be in two years, if it will have recovered faster or not, “warns Steinberg, an idea to which Serrano joins, claiming that it is” very complicated “to propose a plan” five years ahead. ”

Disbursements every six months

With everything in plan 39.12% of the funding will go to the green transition, 29% to digital transformation, 10.5% to education and training and 7% to R + D + i, as specified by President Pedro Sánchez and specified in the document sent to Brussels.

In the breakdown of investments, the branch that the more money you will receive will be the modernization and digitization of the business fabric and SMEs and tourism recovery, which will have 16,075 million euros. It is followed by the urban and rural agenda, against depopulation and development of agriculture, which will receive a total of 14,407 million.

As established by the European Commission regulation, aid disbursements will be made every six months, as long as the milestones agreed between Brussels and Moncloa are met. In addition, the reforms will have to have the approval of the rest of the partners, who can block the arrival of funds to a country through the so-called emergency brake if it is considered that it does not comply with the provisions of the plan.