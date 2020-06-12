The IBEX 35 today is immersed in his third consecutive day of falls. After starting the week close to 7,900 points and with several days ending on the rise, today it is feared that it could lose 7,400, due to the important announcements that both the Federal Reserve and the OECD communicated yesterday afternoon. First, the Fed’s decision not to change interest rates has undoubtedly weighed on stock markets around the world since its announcement. And the Ibex 35 was not going to be less: in its opening it fell more than 3%, a level that continues to be maintained in the middle of the session, until it is located somewhat above 7,400 points.

The markets weighed down because there will be no V-turn

The president of the FED, Jerome Powell, expressed his pessimism about the future of the economy, due to the lack of visibility given the current environment. In addition, he detailed his desire that interest rates do not move beyond the levels between 0% and 0.25% at least until 2022. On the other hand, The Federal Reserve has estimated that the United States’ GDP will fall 6.5% in 2020, a figure that contrasts significantly with the forecast to grow 2% that was established at the end of last year.. Sergio Ávila, an IG analyst, suggests on this new perspective that “the recovery in ‘V’ that many investors were expecting may be in the markets, but not in the economy.”

Mónica Triana and Carlos Gil, analysts of Investment Strategies, explain that “fears have returned to the markets, after yesterday’s recognition by the FED that the economy will take time to recover and there will be no “V” turnAs many investors expected and regarding recovery expectations, they still seem disoriented by the uncertainty of how the coronavirus will evolve, in the sense of whether a new wave of cases will occur or not. This situation carries a lot of uncertainty about the near future. ”

“The statement in the statement encouraged the markets to increase the transfers started on Tuesday, June 9. In fact, after it there was a sharp drop in US index futures. ” Likewise, they consider that “the data on applications for unemployment benefits in the United States will be key in the evolution of the day and could set the direction to take in the coming days.”

Regarding the current situation in the United States, analysts explain that “technically, at the moment we are in a clear bearish divergence that is also very important, between the Nasdad 100 with S & P500 and the rest of the correlated exchanges in the US. Such divergence, either adjusted by a transfer by the Nasdaq which is what we see most likely or to undo, would require that the SP and the rest of the correlated indices exceed the historical maximums, which at the moment seems to us unlikely, at least for now. ”

S & P500 and Nasdaq 100 futures daily chart

As for Europe, “the European markets, future of the Dax and future of the EURO STOXX 50 On a daily chart, they formed a bearish envelope last Tuesday, which predicted a possible transfer of prices, to which must be added the loss of the average of 200 sessions on the daily chart of the EURO STOXX 50. Between both indices there is also a clear bearish divergence. ”

EuroStoxx50 and DAX futures daily chart

In conclusion, analysts expect a correction in the markets that “on the other hand, would be quite the norml given the bullish stretch that the indices carry ”.

Bad prospects for the OECD for Spain

It is not the only bad news for the Spanish selective. Yesterday the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) announced its forecasts for the world economy for this 2020, the year in which calculates that global GDP will suffer declines of between 6.1% and 7.6%, depending on whether or not significant outbreaks of the current coronavirus pandemic occur over the next few months. These figures translate into a contraction “without precedent in peacetime”, which represents a recession for all economies.

Furthermore, specifically in the case of Spain, the OECD considers two possible scenarios. In the event that there is no Covid-19 regrowth during the year, the national GDP will decrease by 11.1%, and will grow by 7.5% the following year. However, should there be any major regrowth, the annual falls would reach 14.4%, while the figure would only grow by 5% throughout 2021. These prospects, without a doubt, They have been a severe setback for the Spanish stock market.

Due to this news, no value of the Ibex 35 is trading today above the levels reached at the close of yesterday.

José Antonio González, technical analyst of Investment Strategies, highlights that the Ibex 35 is close to support levels with the 7,408 points, which is an approximation to 38.2% of Fibonacci, and the 7,096 points, which is an approximation to 61.8% of Fibonacci, tertiary or short-term setbacks that do not alter the validity of its secondary or medium-term growing guideline that starts from the annual lows.

Support skins of the Ibex 35

