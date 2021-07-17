What happens to Stefanos Tsitsipas?

Stefanos Tsitsipas he’s having a great season, there’s no doubt about that. And the fact of being the second best player so far this year, after Novak Djokovic, so it shows. But it is also true that he is now in a downturn. Lost in the first round of Wimbledon 2021 in view of Frances Tiafoe, in straight sets. Later, he reappeared in the ATP 500 Hamburg, where he won in the first round, but was eliminated in the second, before a Filip Krajinovic that he is not having a good season at all. We are going to try to analyze the reason why the Greek is going through this small bump in the season.

Lost the Roland Garros final after going two sets up

We all know how much mental state matters in tennis, and without a doubt that losing the final at Roland Garros 2021 after going two sets up would affect any player. That day, Tsitsipas had been the fittest player on the circuit. It was his first Grand Slam final, and he couldn’t have started in a better way for him, taking the first set in the tie break and the second set two breaks clear. But that’s when the cyclone Djokovic began, which achieved a historic comeback, leaving Tsitsipas really touched, as he could reflect on the track at the end of the game and also in the subsequent press conference.

With hardly any preparation on the grass tour

After Roland Garros, Tsitsipas decided to take a few days off. He really deserved a few days off. But of course, that later took its toll on Wimbledon 2021. The Athenian did not play any previous tournament that served him as preparation, and arrived at the London Grand Slam “blind” on the grass, without having been able to test before on the surface, except logically, the workouts.

The result in London was really disappointing, losing in the first round to a Frances Tiafoe who passed him by. Tsitsipas was blocked, with a non-positive body language and with many doubts in his shots.

The return after Wimbledon, not positive either

Tsitsipas returned to the circuit two weeks after the hit at Wimbledon, and was doing it again on clay courts, at the ATP 500 in Hamburg. The first round he solved without too many difficulties against Dominik Koepfer, but in the second round, he faced an inspired Krajinovic, with whom he could not.

The service, one of the keys to this downturn

The serve is part of the explanation of the last bad results reaped by the Greek. Above all, there is a key piece of information: the percentage of points won with the second serve. Let’s look at the example of their last matches. At Wimbledon, against Tiafoe, he only won 42% of the points contested with his second serve; against Koepfer, 50%, but against Krajinovic it fell again to 41%. It is not easy to maintain a high level for an entire season, there are always small bumps, and now Tsitsipas is immersed in one of them.