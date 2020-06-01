(Credit: Buda Mendes / .)

(CNN Spanish) – A study published in the medical journal The Lancet, and which was developed by the CovidSurg Collaborative, found that just over half of patients who underwent surgery between January 1 and March 31 of this year had pulmonary complications. .

In this episode, Dr. Elmer Huerta breaks down the results of this study.

You can listen to this episode on Spotify or your favorite podcast platform or read the transcript below.

Hello, I am Dr. Elmer Huerta and this is your daily dose of information about the new coronavirus, information that we hope will be useful to take care of your health and that of your family. Today we will see what happens if a person has an operation and suffers from covid-19.

As we saw in a previous episode, one of the problems that the pandemic has caused is the care of chronic diseases.

Many patients suffering from various chronic conditions, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer, or arthritis, have had their care affected in outpatient clinics, both in hospitals, health centers, and private doctors.

Obviously, this situation has caused that less than 20% of encounters between a patient and their doctor are now face to face.

The matter is so serious that a British prepublication from the University College of London estimates that 33,890 cancer patients will die this year in the United States and 6,270 in England from not having access to cancer treatment and diagnosis due to the pandemic.

But what about patients who are operated and who are affected with covid-19? Do they have higher mortality or pulmonary complications?

Well, those are the questions asked by a group of researchers grouped in the CovidSurg Collaborative, an organization that includes 235 hospitals from 24 countries, and that analyzed the data of 1,128 patients who had a surgical operation, being with covid-19 in the week prior to surgery, or that developed within 30 days after the operation.

The goal of the study, published May 29, 2020 in the Lancet, was to determine the number of patients who died within the first 30 days after surgery and to calculate the number of patients who developed lung complications, such as pneumonia or acute respiratory distress syndrome.

In total, 1,128 patients underwent surgery between January 1 and March 31, 2020, of whom 74% had emergency surgery and 25% had elective surgery.

26% of the patients had a confirmed diagnosis of covid-19 during the seven days prior to surgery and 72% developed it afterwards.

Overall, 268 of the 1,128 patients (or 24%) died within 30 days after surgery.

In relation to pulmonary complications, these occurred in just over half of the 1,128 patients operated on, calculating that 83% of all deaths were caused by this type of complications.

On the other hand, the study found that men died more than women, especially if they were over 70 years old.

Similarly, cancer patients died more frequently than those without cancer, and those who had emergency surgery died more than those who had elective surgery.

Finally, those who had major surgery died more than those who had minor surgery.

The authors conclude that pulmonary complications after the operation occur in half of the patients who have covid-19 and that they are associated with high mortality, so the criteria for operating a patient in this time of coronavirus should be more demanding than routine, especially in men over 70 years and that it is preferable not to operate unless it is absolutely necessary.

