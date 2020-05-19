If the company where you work suspended work due to the health contingency, or closed because it is bankrupt, mind you, it must still give you compensation. According to Article 47 of the Federal Labor Law, a liquidation corresponds when the employer terminates the contract for reasons that do not have to do with the performance of the worker, and in them, the closure is included. Read Will utilities pay despite coronaviruses? Look at the plan of some companies

In the current context, there are three possible scenarios in which the company may find itself, and which therefore change, although do not eliminate, access to this service.

Scenario 1: the Conciliation and Arbitration Board intervenes

The first is that he request before the Board of Conciliation and Arbitration a collective suspension of labor relations for reasons of force majeure, in accordance with article 427 of the Federal Labor Law.

“The workers will be entitled for the duration of the suspension to an indemnity corresponding to three months and their seniority premium,” says Arturo Martín Del Campo, academic at Univa and an expert in labor law.

Scenario 2: Bankrupt company after bankruptcy

The second scenario is that the company is declared bankrupt, after going through bankruptcy.

“Once the procedure ends () a sum is made of all the patrimony that is left, an appraisal is made to determine how much the money is and based on that sum of money the wages of the workers that are pending to be paid are paid. “explains José Antonio Ávalos Gutiérrez, lawyer and professor at the Universidad Panamericana.

The payment of wages takes precedence over any credit, and the amount must include the liquidation, which is three months of salary, 20 days of salary for each year of service, seniority bonus, Christmas bonus, vacation and vacation premium.

Scenario3: Skipper closes without notifying anyone

The third scenario is that the employer without a court order closed the company, and dismissed all its workers. In this case, it is considered a collective termination of work relationships, and each worker has a settlement.

If the employer refuses to pay it, workers have the option of filing a lawsuit with the Local Board of Conciliation and Arbitration. Although it can be done individually, experts recommend that it be collective, through the union or signed by all those affected.

If the process is won, an award will be issued, which will force the payment of the benefit. If the company does not have liquidity, it must be done with assets.

The best is an agreement

However, a labor lawsuit lasts on average three years, and could be extended further due to the saturation that the authorities will have after the contingency. Therefore, the recommendation is to seek an agreement beforehand.

“Try to reconcile, try to make the employer understand and reach a fair agreement, that the worker also sacrifice a little for the sake of receiving some money,” explains Ávalos.

The agreement must be formalized before the Conciliation and Arbitration Board, to elevate it to the category of award, and to prevent breaches.

Above all, don’t sign a resignation letter

Finally, they warn that the worker should avoid signing a resignation letter, especially if he has not received his settlement. “The employer at the time the procedure is instituted, can claim that they are discharged because they resigned,” says Del Campo.

