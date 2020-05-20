Related news

The first three months of the year have been characterized by a sharp drop in world markets as a consequence of Covid-19. In Spain, the Ibex 35 plummeted almost 29%, compared to -23% for the Euro Stoxx 600, -18% for the S&P 500 or -17.60% for the Nikkei. No bag has resisted sharp drops.

With them, and after years of continuous rises that had pushed the main stock markets to all-time highs, the index funds, those that, as their name indicates, replicate the indices, have accompanied the selective on their declines. This fact has once again put the spotlight on the debate between active management and passive management.

The advance of the passive management has experienced rapid growth in the last decade. According to industry sources, in terms of volume of assets managed, it has grown 4.7 times faster than active management in the last 10 years worldwide.

At the end of 2019, its market share was 27%, compared to 10% in 2009, and although Europe is still far from the figures handled by the United States, where more than 50% of the accumulated investment in variable challenges is in ETFs, there are many voices that expect great growth for the coming years. years.

In Spain, specifically, passive management is still symbolic with only 2% invested volume. The reason, according to Jordi Mercader, CEO of the roboadvisor InbestMe, is behind traditional banks and entities, which avoid this management because it involves fewer commissions than the active one.

In the passive management basket we find the index funds, with a 52% share of the total assets managed under this modality, and the ETFs that manage the remaining 48%. Both options are characterized by involving much lower fees than active funds. Index funds, on average, account for 0.15% and 0.20% of costs, compared to the average of between 1.5% and 2% of active funds.

In addition to costs, advocates of passive management have profitability in their favor. According to the SPIVA report, which analyzes how active funds behave against their benchmark index, in the US only 10% of active funds managed to beat the S&P 500 in the last 15 years. In Europe, in the last 10 years, only 12% did better than their representative indices. But, what happens when the funds have to face markets with minimums and with intense declines?

Even in this landscape, supporters of passive management continue to defend their advantages in the long term. In fact, Mercader claims that portfolios are performing as expected, with significant declines for the riskier and more moderate options in the lower risk profiles.

And is that fixed income has acted as a support, highlighting the yields produced by European government bonds (+ 0.24%) and investment grade corporate bonds issued in euros (-3.80%). In addition, with ETFs it is not only possible to replicate indices, but also geographical areas, sectors, raw materials … thus allowing active management of passive management.

In the short term, according to the CEO of InbestME, index funds are subject to market movements, but in the long term they generally benefit from the high diversification in de-correlated assets that tend to absorb part of the volatility and the falls of the stock markets.

It is more Merchant ensures that the profitability of its portfolios is between 3% and 4% above the profitability of traditional investment funds over long periods of time, including both bullish and bearish moments.

How much can I earn by investing in the long term?

.