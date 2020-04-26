A patient enters the emergency room feeling very short of breath. With the escalation of the new coronavirus, doctors begin the investigation immediately. They run to measure blood oxygen levels, assess lung damage, ask about other illnesses. In the most severe cases, there is no time to try another method: the person ends up intubated and, in a hurry, ends up in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The script described above is common among patients at covid-19 who get vacancies in ICUs, places for the most acute cases of the disease, as reported by intensive care doctors and hospital managers heard by the state. The pandemic that has already left 4,008 dead in Brazil has also forced the units to rethink the logic of care, change the routine of visits and redouble care given the risks of the team itself becoming infected.

For now, there is still no vaccine or treatment against coronavirus with scientifically proven effectiveness. To explain the care provided to the victims and the day-to-day activities in the intensive care units, the report talked to professionals from the Emílio Ribas Institute of Infectious Diseases and from the Hospitals Sírio-Libanês and Israelita Albert Einstein, references in the public and private network of São Paulo.

In these units, patients spend more than three weeks in the ICU – many of them sedated, with paralyzed muscles, and only breathing with the aid of devices. To get an idea, a recent survey by the State Department of Health, under the João Doria management (PSDB), indicates that 41.5% of people hospitalized with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) for covid-19 end up in intensive care units. Of these, four out of ten will need respirators to try to survive.

The entrance door

The emergency room is the main gateway for critically ill patients, according to professionals who are at the forefront of fighting the pandemic. In hospitals, screening was adapted to separate the care of suspected coronavirus cases from other people.

“The majority arrives due to spontaneous demand, seeking care after presenting mainly symptoms of respiratory failure”, describes Jaques Sztajnbok, head of the ICU of Emílio Ribas. Tiredness, nasal congestion, runny nose, headache, fever, diarrhea are signs that can also appear.

In theory, the other way to get a place is if a medical unit asks, through a specific system, that the patient be transferred there because they do not have an adequate structure for intensive care. “In theory” because, today, Emílio Ribas’ 30 ICU beds are already occupied – and therefore unable to receive new people.

“About three weeks ago, they requested 17 vacancies in a single day. On the next, another 30. Then, we spent 24 hours without orders, and then another 54 came. The very fright was soon after: 104 requests”, says Sztajnbok . With the advance of the pandemic, the Doria government has already projected the capacity of all 3,500 public places in the state in May.

Private hospitals are also concerned about the volume of cases, but so far there are no reports of denied hospitalization. In addition to through the PSs, patients arrive at the ICUs on medical recommendation after face-to-face consultations, at home or even by telemedicine, as reported by Einstein’s intensivist and general practitioner, Leonardo Rolim. “It is a new gateway. In one day, we made 1,000 calls by telemedicine: if a need is noticed, the doctor already sends it.”

Hospitalization

Doctors say that the decision to hospitalize depends on a sum of factors, such as instability of blood pressure or retention of carbon dioxide. For analysis, one of the main tests is oximetry, responsible for measuring blood oxygen saturation, whose values ​​in a healthy person are above 95%.

“When the percentage appears below 90%, in ambient air, it is a serious sign”, says Sztajnbok. “A patient who arrives with severe shortness of breath, with very low values, goes straight to the emergency room. Sometimes, he is intubated immediately.”

It is also customary to perform chest tomography, by which specialists are able to detect lesions characteristic of the new coronavirus. “It is a pattern that we call ‘frosted glass’, which appears for example in bacterial pneumonias, but in several areas of both lungs”, explains the director of clinical governance at Sírio-Libanês, Fernando Ganem.

For less severe cases, relief can be done by non-invasive methods. Basically, the oxygen supply is increased through equipment such as a nebulizer mask or high flow catheter. “Some patients, only with this measure, are able to have their reaction normalized”, affirms Rolim, from Einstein.

Already in a worsening scenario, the medical team, first, applies sedatives and muscle relaxants to the patient – care necessary to avoid involuntary coughs that end up pouring large loads of Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes covid-19. Then, a tube is inserted through the mouth or nostril to the trachea, which, coupled with a mechanical ventilator (the respirator), compensates for the lack of activity in the lungs.

The security

According to experts, medical teams end up being more exposed to the coronavirus when it comes to intubating or extubating (when the device is removed) the patient. “It is a moment when there is contact. You need to do the direct visualization, raise your tongue, expose the epiglottis … If he coughs, the virus load is huge”, says Sztajnbok.

Considered highly contagious, the disease has led hospitals to adopt special security systems in ICUs. To get to the rooms, isolated from each other, professionals need to wear a mask, glove, apron and face shield, the facial shield that protects from microdroplets dispensed in the air. Procedures for dressing – and especially for removing – protective equipment follow strict protocols.

In some units, now only one member of the multidisciplinary teams goes in person to the patient – instead of the full team (intensivist, nurse, nutritionist, respiratory physiotherapist). Controlling access, security guards write down the name of each doctor and warn if someone on the team has been there before.

Escorts were also banned or suffered a reduction in visiting time. In Sírio, for example, there are hospitalized people who speak to family members using tablets or notebooks. “It is a social problem that we have encountered,” says Ganem. “When the patient is conscious, he is very depressed by the situation of isolation.”

In Emílio Ribas, the ICUs have antechambers with negative pressure, a system that prevents “infected” air from escaping and contaminating other environments. Einstein bought 150 portable negative pressure devices to fight the coronavirus. Before the pandemic, the hospital had two similar equipment.

The ICU

Because it represents cases of greater instability, patients in the ICU need to be monitored 24 hours a day and medical teams must be ready to intervene immediately. “There is a very curious pattern, which has already been seen in the literature out there. Around the seventh to the tenth day, the infected patient has a turning point,” reports Ganem. “In a matter of hours, a person who was breathing on their own may have a mismatch and need ventilation.”

“Coronavirus is a new and complicated disease, with which we are still learning to deal with,” says Sztajnbok – at Emílio Ribas’ ICU, 100% of those treated are intubated. “There is not always the same pattern of lung injury. Each behavior requires a different strategy of mechanical ventilation. The device is complex, difficult to pilot. Often, the expertise of doctors is the difference between saving many lives or dying many people. “

At Einstein, about 50% of inpatients in intensive care need a respirator, according to Rolim. “We have patients who left hospitalization in intensive care after three or four days. Among intubated patients, the average is ten days,” he says.

In covid-19 patients, doctors have also noticed a greater complication of renal failure compared to other respiratory infections. Therefore, dialysis devices can be used in up to 20% of cases, according to estimates. There are also reports of patients who develop thrombosis, but without medical consensus that this behavior is different from other pathologies.

Main ICU Equipment

Multiparametric monitor: monitors vital signs and transmits it to a central for medical monitoring;

Infusion pump: electronic device that continuously applies previously programmed medications

Respirator: equipment responsible for mechanical ventilation

Dialysis: machine that replaces kidney function

Bed with scale: allows you to weigh the patient without having to move him, which is useful for detecting dehydration or fluid retention

The treatment (s)

Members of a research network to assess the safety and efficacy of drugs against covid-19, Sírio and Einstein have administered hydroxychloroquine to patients. In addition to clinical studies, another form of application is for compassionate use – when the patient, life-threatening and without conventional treatment, consents to try a new drug.

“As the Ministry of Health cleared for serious cases, we leave it up to the doctor,” says Ganem, from Sírio. “We have doctors who choose not to use chloroquine. Others introduce it. We respect the doctor’s autonomy, as long as the law and the authorities have authorized it.” The hospital has also developed tests with plasma.

In Einstein, drugs such as azithromycin, antibiotics are also used to treat respiratory infections, and dexamethasone. “Any intervention in which there is no evidence, ideally has to be submitted to a clinical study”, says Rolim. “The responsible researcher warns about benefits and risks. If the patient is unable to consent, a legal representative signs the term.”

“When the patient comes to the ICU, we always offer the possibility to receive hydroxychloroquine. There was a great politicization about the use or not use, but the fact is that the discussion must take place in the medical field”, says Sztajnbok. At Emílio Ribas, he also tests another possibility with remdesivir, an antiviral used against Ebola. “Without clinical results, there is no treatment for Sars-Cov-2: what there are are several drugs being tested.”

