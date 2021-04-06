What happens now with my LG mobile?

LG has confirmed that the devices that it had announced that would receive Android 11 will do so and even some of its high-end phones such as the LG Wing or the LG Velvet will receive Android 12.

The South Korean company LG has announced that it is leaving the smartphone market and that will definitively close its mobile division on July 31.

If you are the owner of a device of the brand, you will have many questions after this announcement, but do not worry because we are going to explain what will happen from now on with the updates and support of your LG terminal.

Your LG mobile terminal will continue to receive both security and operating system updates

In announcing the closure of its mobile division, LG reported that will continue to provide software updates to all its terminals, but that these will vary according to the region, but, now, thanks to the guys from XDA-Developers we have learned that the South Korean brand has expanded this information is its official website in Korea.

Through this medium, LG affirms that it will continue rolling out updates to Android 11 for the models that had already announced that they will receive it this year, as we told you a few weeks ago.

To date, the South Korean manufacturer has updated a few devices to Android 11 such as the LG Velvet, the V60 ThinQ or the G7 One and plans to update other terminals later this year such as the G8X, G8S, Velvet 4G, Wing, K52 and K42.

On the other hand, it has also announced that it plans to launch the update to Android 12 for some devices, which are expected to be its franchise terminals such as the LG Velvet, the LG V60 ThinQ and the LG Wing, as long as no major problem occurs during testing of this new version of Android, in which case it is very likely abandon the release of the latest update that these phones will receive.

It is clear that LG no new mobile terminal will be released on the market again, so if you are a fan of the South Korean brand you will have to find another option in the market when your current terminal don’t get any more updates or get out of date, being good alternatives today Samsung or Xiaomi.

