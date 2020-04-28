Minister Celso de Mello, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), accepted this Monday (27/4) the request of the Attorney General, Augusto Aras, to open an investigation involving President Jair Bolsonaro and the accusations made by former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro.

Minister Sergio Moro’s resignation may erode an important portion of the president’s support base, point out analysts heard by BBC News Brasil

The inquiry will investigate Moro’s complaints last week during his speech announcing his resignation. Moro said Bolsonaro had attempted to interfere in the work of the Federal Police and reported Bolsonaro’s actions that, if proven, could constitute crimes, according to the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) and criminalists heard by BBC News Brasil.

As these are allegations of alleged common crimes committed by the President of the Republic, the investigation could only be requested by the PGR, with the authorization of the Supreme Federal Court.

In this Monday’s decision, the STF understood that there is sufficient evidence to open the investigation.

From the endorsement given now by the STF, an inquiry will be opened conducted by the Federal Police, which will then produce a report to be forwarded to Aras.

The investigation will investigate whether, by interfering in the Federal Police, as Moro accuses, Bolsonaro committed the crimes of coercion in the course of the process (when the authority to interfere in a process in his own or someone else’s private interest is threatened); administrative advocacy (sponsoring private interest before the public administration using the status of employee); prevarication (failure to fulfill duty due to interest or bad faith) or privileged passive corruption (when the public agenda acts, injuring its duty, yielding to the request or influence of another person).

The inquiry will also assess whether, by using Moro’s signature in the exoneration decree of Márcio Valeixo, former PF general director, the president would have committed an ideological falsehood. This is because Moro said he did not sign the document with the exoneration, despite his name appearing in the Official Gazette.

According to the Constitution, an incumbent president can only be investigated or prosecuted for crimes committed during his term – that would be the case if the charges made by Moro are proven.

According to Aras, if Moro’s accusations prove to be unfounded, it is possible that the former minister committed a slanderous denunciation or a crime against honor, two possibilities that will also be investigated in the investigation.

From the moment he receives the PF report, Augusto Aras will decide whether or not to file a complaint with the STF.

“If it thinks there is strong evidence of crime, the PGR lodges a complaint with the Supreme Court,” explains USP professor of constitutional law Elival da Silva Ramos. “Then the Chamber of Deputies needs to authorize, with the consent of at least two thirds of the deputies, so that the STF can decide whether or not to accept the complaint.”

Minister Celso de Mello, of the STF, accepted an investigation request by the PGR

The weight of the Chamber’s decision

If the Chamber does not give the approval to the STF to decide on the acceptance of the complaint, the process is suspended until the end of the president’s term of office.

It happened with three complaints against ex-president Michel Temer (MDB) made to the STF by ex-PGR Rodrigo Janot. In the case of Temer, in all three cases, the Chamber did not authorize the Supreme Court to assess whether or not to accept the complaint, and he responded to the proceedings only after the end of the term.

If, unlike what happened with Temer, the Chamber gives the endorsement and the STF decides to follow up on a complaint made by the Attorney General, the president is removed for up to 180 days, a time limit for the case to be judged by himself Supreme.

If found guilty, the president loses his mandate and is responsible for the crimes as a normal citizen.

“The biggest consequence would be the loss of the mandate”, explains Ramos. “Considering that the sentences (of the alleged crimes) are low, the probability of imprisonment is more likely to be commuted by alternative sentences.”

If he was found not guilty or if the trial does not end within 180 days, the president continues his term normally.

Crime of Liability

There is also the possibility that the Chamber of Deputies considers that there is evidence of a crime of responsibility, which could start an impeachment process – which would happen separately from the procedure initiated by Aras.

“(The actions as reported by Moro) leave the door open for the characterization of a crime of responsibility, the first step in an impeachment process”, says Maurício Dieter, professor of critical criminology at USP.

“If proven that he acted in a manner incompatible with dignity, honor, and the decorum of his position, he could have committed a crime of responsibility,” says Rogério Cury, professor of criminal law at FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas).

Dieter explains that the law on crime of responsibility is very vague and open to interpretation, which makes it difficult to make more forceful statements about whether Bolsonaro’s alleged acts would or would not be considered crimes of responsibility.

“The law on crimes of responsibility has a whole hermeneutic history (a history of different interpretations). To characterize fiscal pedaling as a crime of responsibility (which led to the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff), for example, all interpretive gymnastics was carried out”, says Dieter.

Ultimately, the opening of impeachment is a more political than legal process, and depends on how much support the president has in the National Congress.

