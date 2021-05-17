What happens now that ERC and Junts illuminate another independence government in Catalonia

Pere Aragonès, from ERC, (left) and Jordi Sánchez, from Junts, this Monday. (Photo: EFE)

A new coalition between the right and the pro-independence left, the third since the procés emerged almost a decade ago, will take the helm of Catalonia. ERC and the postconvergents of Junts, controlled by former president Carles Puigdemont, have sealed an agreement this Monday for the Republican Pere Aragonès to be invested as head of the Government with the support of the CUP.

The Catalan parties have ended a 92-day blockade, the ones that have elapsed since the February 14 elections. Now, the configuration of an Executive with full functions reassures Moncloa, which values ​​the pact despite the fact that it would have preferred that the PSC of former Minister Salvador Illa, who won the elections, had headed the new Generalitat. “I think we all feared that there could be an electoral repetition. The Government had said that it was necessary for Catalonia to form a Government and leave the interim, ”said the Government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, on Cadena Ser.

Montero, in addition, has trusted that ERC, in command of the independence movement for the first time, will promote “the abandonment of unilateral ways.” Precisely the role of leaders of those of Oriol Junqueras is one of the tables that the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, grasps so that the majority who supports his Executive in Congress – in which ERC participates with 13 key deputies – do not break at a delicate moment for him after the overwhelming victory of the PP in Madrid.

Once the Catalan elections have passed and the ghost of their repetition has been removed, the Republicans, sensitive to any questioning of their commitment to independence, no longer depend on what Junts says to do politics in Madrid.

In addition, since ERC won in votes to the post-convergents, it can now support …

