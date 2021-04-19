What happens in the body when you skip meals



Skipping meals is one of the main causes of weight gain and higher calorie intake.

Photo: Malcolm Garret / Pexels

There are several reasons why we can skip meals, however it is time for you to know that it is a lousy eating habit (especially when it is recurrent) and in fact it is associated with serious dangers. Whether you join the popular intermittent fasting, work through lunch, or skip breakfast, go too long without eating between meals It affects absolutely all the functioning of your body! It is well known that food is the main source of energy for the body, it helps to feed all the systems and makes us function, for the same reason when we usually skip a meal of the day practically all the organs of the body will be affected.

The truth is that it is a behavior that deteriorates health on a physical, mental, emotional level and cognitive functioning. Based on this, we undertook the task of compiling the five warning signs associated with going too long without eating, maybe it’s time to be more disciplined with your eating plan and give intermittent fasting a break.

1. You could experience anxiety

Skipping a meal, or going too long without eating in general, can lead to a serious impact on mental health. The truth is that in the long term it is very normal for people to experience an increase in the state of anxiety, irritability, nervousness, stress and depression. In fact, there is a 2018 study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, in which it was found that adolescents who skipped breakfast were more likely to experience stress and depression than those who ate breakfast regularly. What happens when you go too long without eating is that your blood sugar drops sharply and this signals your body to start producing cortisol. It is one of the most feared substances, since it is commonly known as “stress hormone “ and in this case it is released to try to help regulate any drop in glucose, however we cannot rule out that it is also creating a stress response in the body. An increased presence of cortisol not only makes us feel anxious or depressed, it makes us moody, irritable and more prone to fatigue.

Anxiety./Photo: Shutterstock

2. Low energy levels

It is evident that changes in blood sugar level, it does not do any favors to the general state of health and especially to our energy levels. A good example is remembering how we feel when we are hungry, finally we cannot forget that the human brain works literally on glucose and normally on carbohydrates. Therefore not eating considerably affects energy and physical and mental performance, skipping a meal means fewer calories to fulfill our daily functions. Which translates into less energy and low vitality. Also at this point we know that not all calories are the same and by obtaining them from quality food we will be benefiting the whole body and even weight loss is promoted.

Tiredness. / Photo: Shutterstock

3. Possible disconnection with hunger and fullness signals

The human organism is so wise that it connects hunger and satiety signals with the production of hormones. More specifically, leptin, in a few words, is considered the hormone responsible for reducing appetite when the body has eaten enough; For its part, ghrelin is the hormone that is related to the state of hunger and occurs when the body needs more fuel. These hormones are important since they promote the good balance of the body and not eating at established times can cause us to stop listening the messages of these hormones. The body’s hunger and satiety signals they are a great indicator of when you need foodIgnoring them and sticking to an outward-focused eating schedule creates a major disconnect. This is very serious since losing understanding about our feelings of hunger and satisfaction can lead to various eating problems (eating little or constantly bingeing).

Cravings / Photo: Shutterstock

4. Increased craving for foods rich in sugar and carbohydrates

Another consequence of low blood glucose and also ignoring hunger and satiety signals could lead to increased cravings (specifically for simple carbohydrates and sugar). Both types of food are associated with short and quick bursts of energy, which make us feel momentarily good. In fact, two research-supported consequences of skipping meals are the persistent and intrusive thoughts about foodas well as loss of control over the next meal or snack, especially when it comes to these refined carbohydrate sources. So skipping meals or ignoring hunger signals is a very counterproductive habit for body weight and is often associated with bingeing. In fact, there are many studies that associate skipping meals (particularly breakfast) with obesity.

Pizza. / Photo: Pexels

5. Increased risk of nutritional deficiencies

Skipping meals completely unbalances daily nutrient intake, diminishes the opportunity to nourish the body with the dozens of essential nutrients the body needs to thrive, and is therefore a habit often associated with various nutritional deficiencies. A 2017 study from the UMass School of Medicine found that those who often skip breakfast have a lower daily intake of thiamine, niacin and folate, while those who ate breakfast consumed more fiber, less fat and sugar, throughout the day. Plus, fulfilling those refined carbohydrate cravings after going too long without eating provides momentary satisfaction. The biggest problem? These foods lack nutrients and are mostly characterized by being caloric. Based on this, it is important to choose wisely the carbohydrates that we consume and bet on whole grain sources, complementary with a good balance in fruits, vegetables, legumes and seeds.

Vitamin supplements. / Photo: Shutterstock

