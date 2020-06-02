If you are recently interested in following a vegetarian diet, it will undoubtedly be interesting to know about the main changes that the body experiences

Currently more and more people are interested in exploring the vegetarian dietThis is because it is one of the trends that is most related to health benefits and it’s an extraordinary vision for take care of the environment. Several nutrition specialists from around the world have stated that in the last two years one of the most recurring topics in consultation is basic advice to make a change to the style of vegetarian food (those people who do not eat meat or fish) and vegan (Those people who completely give up eating animal foods, including eggs and milk).

Because it has been a topic that has given much to talk about it is worth knowing about the changes that occur in the body when following this type of dietnutritionists agree that it is not a matter of making sudden changes based only on eliminate certain food groups, it’s about creating a healthy lifestyle and finding nutritional alternatives.

The main effects of vegetarian food:

1. Weight changes

Among the main beliefs that they have about vegetarian food is said a lot about the possibilities it offers to stimulate weight loss, however what is certain is that it is make any feeding changes can generate changes in weight; which can go from more to less kilograms depending on the habits that each person follows. If a weightloss normally it is due to a lower food intake or to follow one poorly balanced diet and when a weight gain, it is likely due to a mishandling of meat substitute foods and fish which results in a increased consumption of products such as pasta and rice. It is also important to consider that a high consumption in vegan processed foodscan be derived in obesity cases. It is important that vegan people closely monitor your intake of enough vegetable protein (which are normally obtained from legumes) and that are integrated into routine physical activity, for avoid losses in muscle mass. What is a fact is that various research works have found that vegetarian populations tend to have a lower body index.

2. It can increase swelling

One of the main changes stemming from the vegetarian diet is due to the fact that the plant-based food intake, for some people it is difficult to adapt to the consumption of legumes and they may experience some digestive disorders as is the case of abdominal inflammation, gas and changes in the microbiota. It is also normal for the body to go through a metabolic adaptation to low iron intakes so that Nutrient absorption increases and excretions are decreased.

3. Fatigue or tiredness

In what the body gets used to, it is quite normal that derived from the limitation in consumption meat or fish in the diet certain people experience more marked states of exhaustionYes, this is mainly because the body is dealing with the absence of the b12 vitamin which is only found in animal products. It is important monitor blood iron levels, avoiding anemias that can occur due to various factors; on many occasions this results in neurological disorders how tremors, cognitive failure and poor coordination.

4. Changes in mood

A diet based on a high consumption of vegetarian food relates to better energy levels and resthowever it is important not neglecting the intake of essential fatty acids that are indispensable for the cardiovascular and brain health. When consumed in small quantities, they can occur mood disturbances, cognitive failure, and even depression. One of the best recommendations is to opt for the consumption of foods rich in fatty acids Omega 3 and 6 that are found in plant sources such as those nuts, quinoa and chia seeds.

5. Lower Cholesterol Levels

One of the great advantages to follow a vegetarian or vegan diet is that practically safely high cholesterol levels will be lowered considerably, as long as a balanced diet is followed. If a high intake of pastries and vegan processed products, it will not lower cholesterol, you will be able to gain weight easily and it is likely to lead to appearance of diseases and chronic health conditions. Follow one healthy vegetarian diet and well planned is the key to decrease the risk of cardiovascular accidents.

6. Balanced blood pressure

Various studies have verified the direct relationship between a vegetarian diet and a lower risk of hypertension, this is due to the close connection that exists with the Body Mass Index (BMI). It is estimated that most vegetarians who follow a nutritious and healthy diet, they have a lower BMI, having a healthy weight and avoid overweight and obesity the risks of suffering this pathology are decreased. That is why a correct vegetarian diet relates to great health benefits as a lower risk of suffering diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and obesity.

.