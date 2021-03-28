What happens in the body when having breakfast the famous avocado toast



Start the day with avocado toast for breakfast, it is the perfect ally to control appetite throughout the day, improve heart health and lose weight.

Photo: Photo by Trang Doan from Pexels / Pexels

There is no doubt that avocado toast is one of the hottest dishes of the moment. Although it has positioned itself as one of the most trending healthy breakfasts, it is also the perfect snack for attack hunger in a nutritious and satisfying way. The best of all is its simplicity, finally it is based on turning the typical whole wheat toast in the morning, into a complex health formula The secret? The crushed avocado, the best of all is that we will always have the possibility to further enhance its properties; you can always add eggs, seeds, some extra vegetables and certain fruits like berries. They are great for you! The result is a very complete, colorful, satisfying meal, with great benefits for health and weight loss.

For those who have become fans of this earthly delicacy and eat avocado toast regularly, we have some good news. We invite you to discover what happens in the body when consuming the weight loss breakfast of the moment.

1. You will feel quite satisfied

Avocados are considered one of the top rated superfoods in the field of nutrition and health. They are a fruit that is classified as fat, the good news is that most of the fats it contains are monounsaturated, that is, those that are associated with great health benefits. These types of fats have the peculiarity of taking much longer to digest, in such a way that they are related to an extraordinary satiating power that makes us feel satisfied for much longer. It is the ideal food to fight hunger and avoid overeating unhealthy foods. One of the best recommendations is to always use 100% wholemeal bread is the perfect combination of healthy fats and fiber, which makes for an even more filling meal.

2. Lower risk of heart attack

In recent months everything has been said about him immense nutritional and therapeutic power of avocados. The truth is that one of its greatest medicinal qualities are its benefits to improve heart health. Monounsaturated fatty acids can lower total and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol levels, while maintaining high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol level. Monounsaturated fatty acids can also help improve blood vessel function. The American Heart Association, recommends replacing artery-clogging saturated fat with “good” monounsaturated fat found in avocados. Additionally, the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend replacing saturated fats in your diet with unsaturated fats like those found in fruits like avocados. For these reasons, avocados are considered a powerful food that reduces the risk of heart attack or stroke.

3. Less likely to develop macular degeneration

Avocados are packed with nutrients that support good health. Among the most outstanding are two carotenoids called lutein and zeaxanthin, both of which belong to the category of phytonutrients (natural plant compounds) that give fruits and vegetables their intense green, yellow and orange colors. It is striking to know that both lutein and zeaxanthin have been found in high concentrations in the macula, the area of ​​the retina in the eye that sharpens eyesight so you can read. According to research published in JAMA and Archives Journals, scientists have shown that eating foods with high content of lutein and zeaxanthin, like avocados on avocado toast, can slow the progress of macular degeneration. It should be mentioned that this condition is the leading cause of vision loss and progresses more drastically as we age.

4. Better use of nutrients

In recent months, various nutrition trends focused on improving health and losing weight, recommend starting the day with a healthy breakfast that contains avocado and the best alternative of course is toast. What happens is that when eaten in the morning, the fat from the avocado is digested and absorbed into the body and its richness in healthy fats makes it much easier to absorb the nutrients from food throughout the day. It specifically benefits the absorption of vitamins A, D, E and K, it is worth mentioning that these vitamins are known as fat-soluble vitamins since they need fat to be absorbed by the body.

5. Ideal for weight control

Avocado toast is the perfect representation of a complete, nutritious and well balanced meal. They are characterized by their content of fiber, healthy fats, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that promote good health and facilitate weight loss. This incredible combination of factors makes them a very satiating food and ideal for suppressing the appetite. Avocados are also known to be the perfect food for burning fat and accelerating weight loss. In fact, there is a scientific reference that supports the fat burning benefits that the consumption of monounsaturated and oleic fatty acids provides, which are related to benefits for reduce abdominal fat and accelerate calorie burning. According to the scientific journal Diabetes Care, follow a diet rich in monounsaturated fats; as prevents the distribution of body fat around the abdomen by downregulating the expression of certain fatty genes. The only recommendation is to take care of the portions, remember that avocado is a food rich in calories: orn third of a medium avocado provides 80 calories, to which you must add the calories of the bread and any garnish you decide to add.

–

It may interest you: