Rice is one of the most popular foods in the basic basket of many cultures and therefore one of the most consumed products worldwide. Know the main effects of its consumption on health

Not for nothing is rice the second most produced cereal in the world and it is considered the staple food in great culinary cultures as is the case of the Asian. It is estimated that around the world there are close to 80,000 varieties of the rice plant, although there are mainly two categories to classify it: brown rice and white rice and from these derive the vmost popular ariantes as is the case of wild rice, basmati and jasmine.

One of the great benefits of rice lies in your immense versatility, is one of the favorite foods in a long list of dishes internationally and it is the perfect base ingredient to create all kinds of delicious combinations. White is normally more used, although brown rice represents one of the healthier and more beneficial options For health, this is due to its great contribution in fiber and other qualities. The reality is that rice beyond being a basic pantry product is a very complete food in nutritional issues which is associated with extraordinary therapeutic benefits, which have an extremely positive impact on health.

The effects of rice on the body:

1. Great ally to prevent obesity

One of the great nutritional qualities of rice is because it contains practically no fat, cholesterol and sodium, these aspects are related to positive effects for control overweight. At the same time being extraordinary source of vitamins and minerals among which the niacin, thiamine, vitamin D, calcium, fiber, iron, and rivoflavina, not only manages to speed up metabolism benefits its operation and this also stimulates weight loss.

2. Good gluten free option

Rice has a great advantage over other cereals and is that gluten free, is therefore a highly recommended food for people with celiac disease or that they present certain intolerances. For this reason it is considered a very noble food with the digestive system and intestinal healthbecause it is easily digested and does not cause inflammation in the intestine.

3. Control blood pressure

Rice is a highly recommended food in the diet of people with hypertension, this is due to its low sodium content. The high sodium levels are considered one of the main causes of high blood pressure, cause the veins and arteries to contract and the stress on the cardiovascular system. Integrating rice into food is a good ally for decrease the risk of heart attacks and cardiovascular diseases.

4. Digestive power

Rice is a highly recommended food for support the digestive systemThis is largely due to its high fiber content which has the peculiarity of increasing the intestinal transit and the constipation and inflammation. At the same time, its consumption benefits conditions such as colitis, bloating, and colic, it is considered a food with diuretic benefits that helps eliminate everything the body does not need.

5. Protects the skin

One of the most popular uses of rice is to consume its water, it is said to be rich in vitamins and minerals at once its antioxidant contents confers anti-inflammatory propertiess, which are a good complement to deflate, fight pain and redness.

6. Provides good energy levels

Rice is a noble and satisfying food This is largely due to its content in carbohydrates which are considered one of the most important nutrients for provide energy to the body and at brain. Your consumption is not only related to providing energy, is key to improve the performance of certain cognitive functions as is the case of memory, concentration and the learning.

7. He’s good with the brain

Rice is a brain-friendly food, this is due to its contribution in nutrients that are related to stimulate the activity of neurotransmitters, Thanks to this, it can be a good ally to avoid giving birth to neuro-degenerative diseases and certain types of dementia such as Alzheimer’s.