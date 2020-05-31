Pizza is one of the most popular fast foods in the world and a favorite of many. Beyond a possible weight gain, its excessive consumption is related to some changes in the body that in the long run lead to serious health conditions

Being honest pizza is one of the most popular foods and enjoying it occasionally does not symbolize increased risk. However one of the health problems that most affect society currently derived from a excessive and constant consumption of fast foods, this style of eating tends to derive in the appearance of chronic diseases. The reality is that pizza is a quick alternative when food options are limited, for those days when we have little time or desire to cook, it is a quite popular dish to eat in meetings with partner and friends and of course a classic for a movie marathon over the weekend.

It is a fact that the excessive consumption of fast foods damages health and there are several factors that cause it, among the main ones they stand out for being nutrient deficient foods, with a high caloric intake and rich in Saturated fats, refined flours, sodium, among others.

What happens in the body when eating pizza:

1. It tends to turn into fat

When eating pizza or any fast food the body undergoes the same metabolic process that when we consume any type of food: the food passes through the esophagus, then enters the stomach before passing through the small intestine and subsequently nutrients are absorbed and pass into the bloodstream. What happens with foods like pizza is that its calories are mainly made up of carbohydrates, proteins and fats, in particular its high contribution in carbohydrates it goes straight into the blood and this causes stored in the liver as glycogen and the rest is converted to body fat. That is why consuming it in excess results in overweight, obesity, and liver and kidney failure.

2. It can cause problems in the heart

Pizza is a food that tends to raise blood triglyceride levels, when these lipids accumulate excessively in the arterial walls it tends to increase the risk of coronary artery disease responsible for supplying blood to the heart, this can lead to arrhythmias or heart failure.

3. It affects digestion

The reality is that pizza it is a food rich in saturated fat, refined flours and sodium, its consumption is directly related to impairments in the functioning of the digestive system. This is because they are elements that are more difficult to digest, cause the body to make an extra effort to assimilate them and cause the digestion is heavier. In many occasions when not digesting completely tend to accumulate in the large intestine causing inflammation and constipation.

4. It can lead to weight gain

Pizza is a meal with a high caloric intake, as would happen with any high calorie food if this energy is not spent during the daily work they become fat and weight gain occurs. Eating a slice of pizza from time to time is not a problem, however in people who base their diet on high consumption of fast foods tends to lead to overweight and obesity.

5. There may be an increase in glucose levels

A person who constantly consumes foods rich in fats, refined flours and sodium, tends to suffer with greater incidence imbalances in blood glucose levels. When we are constantly causing those sugar spikes in the body through food, they tend to lead to the onset of diabetes.

6. Null nutrition

Fast food chain pizza is usually made with flour of the most refined, which is distinguished by a manufacturing process in which all nutrients are removed as is the case of vitamins, minerals and especially fiber. The reality is that it is a meal little nutritious and with a high caloric value.

It is important to clarify that eat pizza occasionally as part of a social gathering or to give you a taste is perfectly acceptable and does not symbolize gain weight, no illnesses. It is simply important to consider it as a dish that provides less nutrients and more calories than others, the best thing you can do to stay healthy and at optimal body weight is to follow a balanced diet, physical activity and don’t overdo it caloric foodsRemember too much is bad. The best way to be healthy is to be aware of our eating habits and enjoy the food without excessive restrictions.

.