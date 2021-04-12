What happens in the body when eating corn tortillas



Corn tortillas are an extraordinary source of complex carbohydrates, providing the highest quality energy without gaining weight.

Photo: Image by RociH on Pixabay / Pixabay

A simple corn tortilla represents a complex nutritional formula and an undeniable cultural heritage. Not in vain have they been the basis of the diet of Mexicans since pre-Hispanic times, they are also considered one of the most basic products in the diet of many cultures in Latin America. In recent years, the ketogenic trend that broadly promotes following a diet rich in fat and with a restrictive consumption of carbohydrates, has awakened certain controversy surrounding the effects of high carbohydrate consumption and its consequences on body weight. The good news is that corn tortillas are a great dietary addition, associated with great health qualities, read on to learn about their exceptional qualities.

1. They promote a natural diet, free of processed

Corn tortillas are made with just three ingredients: cornmeal dough, water and salt. That is why they are a great healthy carbohydrate option, compared to processed products such as white bread that are characterized by the use of refined flours, saturated fat and sugar. Although many people, especially women in some regions of Latin America, have the habit of making tortillas at home, there are also great commercial alternatives and that they are usually uniform in size, which can help with portion control. It is especially striking to say that tortillas are a very nutritious food, in just one portion that is the equivalent of 2 corn tortillas the size of a taco (47 grams) they contain:

100 calories 1.5 grams of total fat, with half a gram coming from polyunsaturated fat 0 mg of cholesterol 9.9 mg of sodium 20 grams of total carbohydrates 3 grams of dietary fiber 2 grams of sugar 0 grams of added sugar 2 grams of protein

Among the most determining aspects of its composition, we can say that corn tortillas do not contain saturated fat or trans fat. They are also valued for their content in essential minerals and micronutrients: phosphorus, magnesium, iron, copper, calcium, and potassium. They are considered a good ally to increase the consumption of calcium in the diet, in such a way that they benefit growth in young children and are perfect for protecting bone health and preventing osteoporosis.

2. They benefit from low caloric intake

Compared to products obtained from other grains, corn tortillas are associated with fewer calories than any other. They are the best ally to lose weight while we take care of carbohydrate intake, ideal for those diets restricted in calories. An omelette can contain between 30 and 60 calories (It will depend on the thickness and size of each tortilla), a completely reasonable caloric intake considering that they are calories full of nutrients. Quite the opposite of what happens with the empty calories of most products made with refined grains. Nutrition specialists recommend consuming them with caution and, above all, taking care of the filling, remember: “The tortilla does not make you fat, what we put inside it makes you fat.”

3. They provide anti-inflammatory properties

Corn tortillas are a great gluten-free carbohydrate alternative, in such a way that they shine for their anti-inflammatory properties, they are a very noble food for those who are prone to bloating and those who suffer from various digestive conditions such as colitis and irritable bowel syndrome. Also of course are ideal and safe for the consumption of people with celiac disease. An autoimmune condition that causes gluten, the protein found in wheat, rye, and barley, to damage and trigger inflammation in the small intestine. Tip: When buying tortillas, look for alternatives that contain a gluten-free label.

4. They benefit the digestive process

Corn tortillas are a good source of fiber that benefits the digestive, intestinal and weight loss systems The best of all? Unlike other foods that also contain fiber such as bread or cereals, this fiber does not contain other ingredients that promote weight gain. Its fiber content accelerates intestinal transit which helps to eliminate everything that the body does not need in a harmonious way, they are also a good ally to combat constipation.

5. They are full of quality energy

Eating tortillas fills us with energy of the highest quality, which is directly related to its complex carbohydrate content and therefore slow absorption. Additionally, since they do not contain processed sugar, they are ideal for increasing physical performance without gaining weight, their slow absorption in the digestive system gradually releases energy which is also very beneficial for the good control of blood sugar and prevents annoying glucose spikes.

Now you know, integrating corn tortillas into your diet is a great alternative for consume healthy carbohydrates. Best of all, they are accessible, extremely versatile, generous and satisfying, perfect for taking care of your health and body weight while still enjoying yourself. Of course, bet on the corn variants! Flour tortillas contain more calories and are high in fat, in fact they can have a counterproductive effect on body weight.

–

