Sex activates the sensations of the body, involving all the senses and releasing hormones like oxytocin and endorphin. These contribute to reducing stress levels and generate a feeling of well-being.

With all this, it is logical to think that lack of sex could affect our health. So here we will explain what happens to our body when we have no sexual intercourse.

Less sex, more stress and illness

According to an Infobae article, having regular sex helps improve the immune system, and helps the body prepare to fight disease. This is due to the production or release of endorphins, according to a study published in the journal Frontiers Immunology.

In addition, the fact of maintaining close and intimate contact with another person reinforces the validation and acceptance of the individual, helping to improve their perception of themselves, and strengthen the bond with other people.

The lack of sexual relations, therefore, damages these fields, including the mood, causing depressive episodes. Further, the stress of lack of sex can make us irritated and in a constant bad mood.

Lack of lubrication and weakness of the vaginal walls

In the case of women, the lubrication in the vaginal area gradually disappears, especially when the menopause period is reached. If sexual intercourse is rare during this stage, dryness will occur faster..

On the other hand, the vaginal walls weaken, which can cause atrophy. In the case of men, something similar can happen. It should be borne in mind that sexual relations strengthen the emotional ties between two people, creating a feeling of pleasure and security.

Responsible sexuality

While it is true that the benefits of sexual intercourse contribute to our well-being, it is also true that it is important to assume our sexuality responsibly to avoid sexually transmitted diseases.

Therefore, knowing our partner is essential to increase our confidence and fully enjoy this pleasant intimate activity.