What happens if you drink alcohol after getting vaccinated against COVID-19?

We clear all your doubts in case you thought to give (or already did) after being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Since the vaccination days began at the national level in Mexico, a particular indication regarding drinking alcohol has attracted the attention of the population. The initial spirit of celebrating that the doses have been applied is suddenly cut off, due to the doubt whether drinking could interfere with the immune protection of the vaccine. This is the answer of science.

Does drinking alcohol hinder the action of the vaccine?

The quick answer is no. Actually so far there is no evidence scientific that to have a drink or two affect immune response that the vaccine has in the body. In the United States, at least, the alternatives available have not shown any kind of resistance or adverse consequences with the intake of alcoholic beverages.

On the contrary, according to The New York Times, it could have just the opposite effect. Consuming “small or moderate amounts of alcohol could benefit the immune system by reducing inflammation“Writes Anahad O’Connor, journalist for health and epidemiology.

However, the author makes a caveat: excessive alcohol consumption may suppress the immune response that vaccines offer, particularly in the long term. It should be remembered that the body takes weeks before protection is total in the body, so drinking alcohol in considerable amounts would be “matter of concern“According to O’Connor.alcohol v

