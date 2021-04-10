What happens if you close your eyes 4.6 seconds while driving?

For you drivers who have the ugly habit of picking up and looking at their mobile while driving, Lexus Do you have a question: How long do you think it takes to look at a single text message when you are driving? One second? Two seconds? Most believe that sending a WhatsApp or taking a look at Twitter, Instagram or the social network on duty, and driving, only creates a momentary distraction. A time when too many things can happen … And not exactly good.

With a video titled “Driving Disrupted” (“Interrupted Driving”), Lexus demonstrates what exactly happens when drivers can no longer see the road during 4.6 seconds. Participants get behind the wheel of an NX on a closed circuit, thinking they are testing the SUV for a routine test drive. What they do not know is that they are not carrying just any NX. They drive a unique model specially modified for the occasion that has been renamed “NX 4.6”.

The vehicle is equipped with electrochromic technology that converts windshield and windows from clear to opaque instantly, completely obscuring the driver’s view for 4.6 seconds. The clip captures the chaos that occurs during a period that corresponds to the average time we use to send a text message or look at any unnecessary nonsense on the mobile (and if the worthy hunts you on the road, you can fall 500 euros of fine and six card points).

“Lexus seeks to raise awareness of behind-the-wheel safety by changing perceptions of texting and driving,” said Vinay Shahani, vice president of US marketing for Lexus. “Even the most advanced safety systems on the road today cannot replace the undivided attention of the driver,” adds the manager. And it is that at a speed of just 55 mph (89 km / h), the 4.6 seconds it’s enough time to cover the length of a soccer field.

As expected, things went really bad really fast. So next time you think about looking at your phone while driving, remember this video. Just a handful of seconds, that “moment of nothing” that we all say, is all it takes for drivers to be a little safer out there. According to the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), distractions due to misuse of mobile phones cause 20% of all deaths in traffic accidents and almost 8,000 accidents with victims in Spain.

