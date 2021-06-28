What happens if you break the screen of a Tesla Model 3 at the wheel?

The Tesla Model 3 is an extremely technological and minimalist car. The car has hardly any physical buttons, beyond the steering wheel controls, the levers behind it and the warnings button. Everything else is centralized in one Huge 15-inch center screen and panoramic orientation. Functions such as windshield wipers, instrumentation or air conditioning depend on this screen. And a reasonable doubt may be what happens if this screen fails while driving the car. To prove it, they have made it fail.

The experiment has been courtesy of TechRax, one of those youtubers specialized in experimenting with destroying things. While driving his Tesla Model 3, with a gigantic metal hammer, he was tapping the car screen. Moderate force strokes seemed to have no effect on the display, beyond denting its surface. Even with strong shocks the screen maintained its color and response. However, it is unable to withstand shocks forever: the glass ends up breaking and the screen completely loses its functionality.

The screen is attached to the frame and attached to the car with a simple connector.

Even so, and of course, the car continues to function normally. Even starts and drives without a problem with a dead screen. In fact, it is possible to connect to the vehicle without any problem using the phone app, from where you can regulate the air conditioning and other functions. The cost of replacing it, incidentally, was nearly $ 1,500, including labor and taxes. An entertaining experiment but with a predictable result: no car will stop working because it lacks a screen.

