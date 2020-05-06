Spain is entering the de-escalation phase of confinement once the coronavirus epidemic is subsiding. If on April 25 minors’ walks were already authorized with certain restrictions, This Sunday, May 2, walkers and athletes of other age groups will also be able to take to the streets.

Despite the fact that the situation is already conducive to some relaxation of the measures imposed since the declaration of the state of alarm on March 14, the Government announced that it would request another extension of the same for 15 days to Congress when the last term approved on May 9 expires.

Each new request in this regard from the executive has had less support and in the last control session of the lower house, the previously favorable votes of parties such as the PP or the PNV were in doubt, in an increasingly critical climate with the management of the crisis carried out since Moncloa.

Legal basis for confinement

Thus, various doubts arise. What would happen if a new extension is not approved as of May 9? Would the Government have legitimacy to impose the confinement of the population? The answer is no.

Its power does not include, per se, the ability to limit the rights of citizens enshrined in the Constitution. Among them is freedom of movement, which is, in fact, a fundamental pillar of individual freedom for obvious reasons: if you cannot go wherever you want you cannot do many other things. However, the constitutional text itself also includes special situations in which the executive can temporarily suspend certain rights and freedoms for the common good: states of siege, exception and alarm. To declare the latter, health crises, such as the one we are experiencing now, are considered valid reasons.

Always, of course, under the supervision of the legislative power, depositary of popular sovereignty. That is the reason why Pedro Sánchez cannot decide for himself to prolong the state of alarm indefinitely and has to seek the support of a majority of deputies every two weeks. If the government should soon fail in this task, the legal justification for the restrictions imposed would disappear and these would cease to have force.. It is clear in article 1 of Organic Law 4/1981, of June 1, on the states of alarm, exception and siege: “After the validity of the states of alarm, exception and siege, how many competences in matters sanctioning and in order to preventive actions correspond to the competent authorities, as well as the specific measures adopted based on these, except those that consist of firm sanctions “. In this situation, the executive would have to implore the fulfillment of the confinement, but would not have the power to impose it.