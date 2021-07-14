It has become an essential element in most diesel cars. It is not for less since its mission is to reduce its emissions so that the aforementioned models comply with the Euro 6 and later regulations. We are talking, of course, about AdBlue. At Diariomotor we have dealt with the subject with numerous articles and guides, but today we want to resolve a question that many users raise: What happens if I run out of AdBlue in the middle of a trip?

AdBlue is a urea solution that is used in diesel engines that use SCR technology, which is responsible for reducing the harmful emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) that are produced during combustion. Therefore, it is not an optional add-on: it is an essential requirement for these vehicles.

Consumption of AdBlue

AdBlue consumption varies depending on the type of car and mechanics, but, as in everything, there are averages that serve as a guide: the average figures vary between 1 and 2 liters per 1,000 kilometers. The tank that contains this solution can have a capacity of between 10 and 30 liters, so the duration can range from 5,000 to 15,000 kilometers, approximately.

To avoid unforeseen events, cars powered by a diesel engine with AdBlue They are in charge of warning when the level begins to decrease in a risky way. Normally, after starting, a warning appears on the instrument panel if there are 2,000 kilometers of autonomy left. When this number drops to a thousand, that notification remains fixed.

How can I refill the AdBlue in my diesel car? How much is it going to cost me?

If you have bought a modern diesel car, it is possible that its anti-pollution system …

Two situations

If, despite the alerts that the car has sent you, you have run out of AdBlue, there will be two scenarios in which you can find yourself: calm in neither of them you will suffer a breakdown. If your vehicle is stationary and detects that the AdBlue tank is empty, it will not start. The usual process involves calling the crane to take it to the workshop, resetting the control unit and replenishing the aforementioned liquid.

If you are in the middle of a trip, the car, for safety, it won’t stop … although you may notice it differently. On a practical level, you will limit engine performance by varying the combustion parameters. Its acceleration capacity may be limited and the engine may not exceed a certain speed of rotation. Or what is the same: it will lose power or performance and, in addition, it will emit more particles.

Don’t stop: keep driving to a service station where AdBlue dispensers are available. If you stop, you will find yourself in the above situation: the car will not start and you will not be able to continue the journey.

Why should you buy a diesel with AdBlue? And why not?

Diesel content with AdBlue technology Cleaner diesel without AdBlue The …

The dangers of driving without AdBlue

Finally, we want to take this opportunity to record the risks involved in driving without AdBlue. Do not forget that without it, a good part of the diesel cars that circulate on the road They would not pass either the homologation tests or the ITV. In the most extreme cases, traffic officers can fine a driver if they verify that the tank of this solution is empty.

As we said before, today almost all have an AdBlue dispenser and a carafe of this liquid is never left over in the trunk.

