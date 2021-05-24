What happens if five flywheels are installed in one motor?

The flywheel, or flywheel, is an essential part of a car’s clutch system. It is connected to the crankshaft shaft and rotates jointly with it. The flywheel is then connected to the clutch disc, to transmit power from the engine to the gearbox. In modern cars dual-mass flywheels are used, which reduce vibrations and smooth the operation of the mechanics. But what would happen if instead of a flywheel, we installed five flywheels? I’m glad you asked.

Honestly, you probably didn’t ask, but our Russian colleagues at Garage54 have the answers to all those questions we never ask ourselves. Using a Lada as a guinea pig, they attach more and more flywheels to the crankshaft. The first observed effect is that the engine turns less sharply, slower. At the same time, the accumulated inertia in the flywheel makes the fall of turns less rapid. It is as if a gasoline engine were to behave like a diesel.

A lightweight flywheel is common in sports cars. Thus, the engine turns more vividly.

The culmination of the test is driving a car equipped with five flywheels, with a combined weight of almost 30 kilos. The car accelerates with great effort, very slowly. Also, when our friend Vlad releases the accelerator, it is as if the car has lost compression: the engine brake becomes practically non-existent, and you even have to brake the vehicle with the service brake to achieve a minimum of deceleration. It is better that you see the video that we have left you on these lines.