Karol G does not resist and ends up recording Anuel AA in this way, the result was simply unique and super funny

April 09, 20208:52 PM

As we well know Anuel AA and Karol G They have a fairly stable relationship, where both share different occasions and tastes, and this makes them both come together more and more every day.

Because both have a very spontaneous personality, this manages to result in something new happening or happening between them every day, generally this fact makes us laugh a lot.

And so it has happened in this short video, where Karol G He has recorded his beloved boyfriend with a quite peculiar filter, which deformed his entire face and therefore appeared quite funny.

What we find most funny is the reaction of the urban music singer, who asked his girlfriend: “What filter are you putting on me?”, His words sounded quite serious, but the filter only generated more laughter.

We love to watch videos of this famous and quite witty couple. We love them!

.