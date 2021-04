Tom Wilkinson (Gerald)

The most veteran and prestigious of all the actors in the film, Wilkinson He played the sulking factory foreman, who was also struggling to move the skeleton alongside his former workers. Wilkinson’s career, who just turned 69, cannot be summed up in this space. Nominated for two Oscars (‘In the room’ and ‘Michael Clayton’) has pending premiere titles such as ‘The Happy Prince’, by Rupert Everett, or ‘The Titan’, by Lennart Ruff.