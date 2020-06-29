What Happened to the Sixth Sense Boy, Haley Joel Osment | INSTAGRAM

Osment had participated in some supporting roles on television and some movies like « Forest Gump », however, his portrayal of Cole Sear, the boy from « Sixth Sense » managed to jump to fame.

The film, with its unexpected ending, conquered the billboards around the world and the brilliant performance of Osment, who put himself in the shoes of a boy with paranormal powers, such was the performance of the boy who at the award he held that year was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor, with the young age of 11 barely.

After his brand-new success, he appeared in leading roles in major Hollywood productions such as « Artificial Intelligence » by Steven Spielberg, and « Pay It Forward » by Mimi Leder, and also made his Broadway debut in 2008 in a rerun American Buffalo, co-starring John Leguizamo and Cedric the Entertainer.

Currently the actor, brother of Emily Osment who also leaned towards the world of acting, is now 32 years old, and more than 20 years after the leading role that launched him to fame and success, this has been his.

After moving away from the big screen for a while, he became a voice actor in a series of Disney action video games: Kingdom Hearts, in 2002, where he lent his voice to bring Sora, the main character, to life.

He was always a very calm, cautious boy and remained out of scandals for a long time, until 2008 where he was involved in one of the few scandals that he starred in when he was 18, when he was arrested for drunk driving and under the influence of marijuana.

And although he is already a respectable adult, he still retains his angelic features that characterize him, he retains his boyish face, however, now accompanied by a lush beard and a few extra kilos, in fact, his weight has been criticized, but He has said on several occasions that this is not something that worries him.

Over time, Osment has reinvented itself and tried many other genres, including comedy, which has been wonderful for him, as it is very successful in this medium, some of his latest works were on television, with roles in series « Silicon Valley » and the comedy miniseries « The Spoils of Babylon », both from 2014, although the comedy also stands out in Future Man of 2017.

Subsequently, he returned to film success with another comedy: « Sex Ed » in 2014 and later in the biographical film by Ted Bundy, which premiered on Netflix in May of last year (2019).

However, even with the passage of time, it is impossible for him to erase the ghosts of « Sixth Sense », which continues to be his best work, according to critics.