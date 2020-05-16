As confirmed throughout the seasons, there are other test kids who were in the Hawkins Lab, but where are the other test kids in ‘Stranger Things’? The universe of Matt and Ross Duffer is not limited to the Netflix series, thanks to a series of comics we can know that it was or is the majority of them, which may appear in the new season.

With three successful series, the Duffer brothers are preparing to make a new season with everything and Jim Hopper (David Harbor) back as we were announced in the teaser released a few weeks ago. And although the second season revealed one of them, there are other children who were part of the tests that Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) ordered to do.

Ricky (Three)

It is the oldest test subject of the Indigo Project who had the power to manipulate emotions and, so far, he is the only man on the list. In 1976 he met Francine, who would become Six. The two had a love relationship that was affected by the close relationship between him and Dr. Brenner.

Francine (Six)

She was part of the escape attempt from the laboratory. He sacrificed his life so that the rest could escape. He had the power to predict the future and when he joined the project he began to have visions of great creatures so he decided to abandon it. Because its ending was shown, it could only appear in the fourth season via flashback.

Kali (Eight)

She is the other girl with powers to be revealed in the second season of the series. Her path of revenge does not match the ideas of her “sister” Eleven, so she ends up leaving with her friends who need her. It is known that he meets two others like her and that in the end he ends up in a kind of hospital where it is believed that Dr. Benner has something to do with it.

Jamie and Marcy (Nine and Nine point five)

These twin sisters met Ricky and Francine. Jaime was the only one who was seen using powers related to fire, in one of her tests she loses control and is sent to the hospital. While Marcy escapes because she is told that her sister has little chance of survival, over time she realizes that she is alive and decides to go look for her.