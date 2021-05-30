What happened to the live action remake?

The live action series of The Super Chicks He’ll have to rewrite his script, and The CW boss explains why.Catch Up: The Best Series of 2021.

It seems that the new Powerpuff Girls they won’t fly too far. At least, for now: the CW chain has not been very convinced by the pilot episode and has commissioned a rewrite of the script, with the same team and the same cast. A second chance for us to see Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault as Petal, Bubble, and Cactus, respectively, for the first time in live action.

But what has not worked in this first attempt? The CEO of The CW, Mark Pedowitz, spoke to the press about the news saying, according to The Hollywood Reporter:

“The reason we make pilots is that sometimes things go wrong. We believe in the cast and in [las guionistas Diablo Cody y Heather Regnier] Y [el productor ejecutivo Greg Berlanti] and the Warner Bros. studio. In this case, the pilot did not work. Because we see enough items in there, we wanted to give it another try. We may have felt it a bit too cheesy and not rooted in reality. You learn things when you try them. We feel the need to say, ‘Let’s take a step back and go back to the work table.’ This is a powerful property, it generated a lot of interest and we want to get it right “

Pedowitz has not wanted to confirm or deny the veracity of a script that was leaked earlier this week, and whose content could have been one of the reasons for rewriting the series. In the leaked pages you can see that the plot has a very adult tone, and a bit disturbing. For example, in one scene we saw Pétalo threatening Cactus with filtering some nude photos. Also interrupting his sister while having marathon sex and saying lines of dialogue such as: “Life is a big boner of hate”.

What is clear is that the animated series Powerpuff Girls was a generational success, and this new version of history is going to come under a lot of scrutiny. As Pedowitz has said, better slowly, with good lyrics … and many beautiful things.

