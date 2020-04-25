Her beauty was immortalized in the pages of Playboy, the legendary men’s magazine in which many of them became known and although for years her “sex bomb” status, Most found a different path from that of the nudes.

Over time, showing her figure in photo shoots had less weight in her life and now they are activists, writers or actresses, although some -the least- also had tragic endings.

Undoubtedly, the “bunny” par excellence and Hefner’s favorite, not for nothing holds the record for magazine appearances and she was chosen for the latest issue of nudes in the publication (although the management later reversed and returned to women without clothes).

With 14 covers and 15 photo shoots In the magazine, Anderson became Playboy’s most famous “bunny”.

And of course, Pamela did not hesitate to express her gratitude to the founder of the publication.

“Hugh Hefner was a pioneer and helped empower so many women… got me into a way of life that no one else can understand. I am eternally grateful, ”she acknowledged in an interview last year with the newspaper El País.

According to Pamela, at the Playboy mansion she learned about philanthropy, art, music, and backgammon.

After her first appearances in the magazine, in the 80s, Pamela ventured into television as an actress (where she became an icon of sensuality in Guardians of the Bay (Baywatch) thanks to her unforgettable red swimsuit).

Today, at 52, the actress can talk about how she has survived five failed marriages, assaults by her partners, and cheating.

Also, Anderson became an activist for causes such as the reduction of meat consumption, the legalization of cannabis, the protection of animals and she is also a strong defender of Julian Assange.

Pamela has also repeatedly spoken out against pornography.

The most recent news that circulated about the star was his fleeting 12-day marriage to Jon Peters, a producer he met precisely at the Playboy mansion.

Not that he started his career precisely as “Bunny girl” from the magazine but It was the one chosen by Hugh Hefner to decorate the first issue of the publication that has already served more than six decades.

When she was an unknown young woman, Marilyn agreed to pose nude and years later, in her time of stardom, Hefner thought that having her on her pages could be a good hook for readers, and so it happened.

It was the first time that Marilyn appeared nude in a magazine and today these copies are the object of desire for collectors.

Marilyn is among the “bunnies” that had a tragic ending. The story is well known, on August 4, 1962 she was found dead in her home. The official cause: barbiturate overdose, although the murder version has never stopped fluttering around.

The today actress, writer and producer He had already approached the world of entertainment after moving to California and meeting Prince, who convinced her to change her name from Tara Leigh Patrick to Electra.

She even had an incipient career as a singer and actress, but it was thanks to her appearance in 1996 in “Playboy” that Carmen truly rose to fame.

Then came participations in MTV programs and in Guardians of the Bay that only increased their Sex Symbol status.

Then came the media, and short-lived, wedding to Dennis Rodman and also an extensive career in film and television for Electra, who turned 48 on April 20.

In addition, Electra has put her voice in some films and performs philanthropic work to support people with brain tumors, since their mother died of that cause.

“There was always something inside of me that, you know, wanted to be a sex symbol. I always admired Marilyn Monroe And to all those iconic women who were sexy but also acted and danced, (like) Ann-Margret, those were the women who inspired me deep down and still do to this day. I feel super honored and I love it, “confessed in an interview last year the woman who has appeared five times in” Playboy “.

Another “bunny” with a tragic story. The problems in Victoria Lynn Hogan’s life (her real name) began when she was just a child.

Abandoned by her father and mistreated by her mother and stepfather, the little girl used fantasy to escape from her dark reality. Since childhood, she dreamed of being “the new Marilyn Monroe” and she managed it somehow thanks to Playboy.

Posing for the cover of March 1992 under the name Vicky Smith, the hit of fame came immediately. The Guess brand hired her for her advertising campaign and two months later she became a “bunny” again, with the name of Anna Nicole Smith.

She was chosen as the playmate of the year and thanks to her physical appearance she began to be compared to Marilyn.

But as his career rose, his private life fell apart. Her controversial wedding to millionaire Howard Marshall, whom she met when she was a stripper, had her in the media spotlight for years, even after his death, when a legal battle broke out for her fortune.

On February 8, 2007 Anna Nicole Smith died of an accidental methadone overdose in the Bahamas. He was only 39 years old.

Her son Daniel had also died tragically five months earlier.

A new legal battle broke out over the place where Anna Nicole would be buried and for the custody of her daughter Dannielynn. She was finally buried in the Bahamas with her son and the little girl was in the custody of her father.

If Hugh Hefner knew how to do anything, it was to adapt to the new times and he demonstrated it when he agreed to The Girls Next Door, a reality show that would show his life inside the Playboy mansion with his girlfriends: three bunnies who shared their life with him without jealousy (apparent) in between.

Among those three girlfriends, Holly Madison was the one who had the most prominent place and therefore she slept in the same room as him. Of course, she appeared multiple times in the magazine, including an iconic cover alongside her showmates.

Madison has stated that she dreamed of marrying and having children with him, but Hefner no longer believed much in marriage.

In 2008 they ended their romance and the following year Holly started her own program and other projects.

In 2012, the first of two children was born to him in his marriage to Pasquale Rotella, whom he divorced in February 2019.

At 40, and after studying Economics, Holly is now a businesswoman, actress and writer (in her autobiography she revealed the darkest side of the Playboy mansion and confessed that she thought of committing suicide).

“After losing her identity and hope for the future, Holly found herself sitting alone in a bathtub thinking about suicide,” said the promotional material for her book, In the Rabbit Hole: Adventures and Misadventures of a Playboy Bunny.

“I was taking a bath and I thought What if I submerged myself in the water and took a puff. It would end everything ”, Holly related.

She also appeared on The Girls Next Door and was the key to her rise to fame, although it was not easy for her to be one of Hefner’s girlfriends.

“In general I was very drunk doing those things. I was trying not to care much until the next day. She had to be very drunk or smoke a lot of weed to survive those nights, ”she confessed about her intimate life with the founder of Playboy.

He also revealed that when he agreed to live in the mansion he was 18 years old and did not know that sex was involved.

Kendra had already talked about it in the book Sliding to Home, published in 2010.

“One of the girls asked me if I wanted to go upstairs to go to ‘Hef’s’ bedroom. In my head I could hear my mother’s voice: ‘You know they have orgies there’. But I said, ‘Okay, I have to.’ All the other girls were going to do it and if I didn’t go, it would be weird. One by one, each of the girls jumped on Hef and had sex for about a minute. “

Wilkinson left the mansion in 2008 to marry the football player Hank Baskett, with whom he had a daughter and a son.

A lover of sports and animals, Kendra also has studies in physical therapy and sports massage. After passing through the mansion he had his own reality show with his family. In 2018 he announced his divorce.

The Swedish model had already worked for some well-known brands when Hefner set her eyes on her and convinced her to appear on Playboy.

Victoria starred on a cover in 1996 and in 1997 was named “Playmate of the Year”.

As with Anna Nicole Smith, the 1.80-tall model was chosen by the Guess brand for one of her campaigns.

Countless magazine appearances (and international editions of Playboy) would come to her, as well as an attempt at a musical career and her foray into TV, in the Malibu and Melrose place.

For decades, Victoria has combined her career as a model, actress, and television presenter.

In 2000 she married sports journalist Chris Wragge, from whom she separated in 2007.

In the 90s, the young girl born in Chicago became part of the ranks of Playboy’s “bunnies” and that opened the doors of MTV, where she was chosen to present one of her shows.

Jenny returned to the pages of the magazine on at least a couple of other occasions, but already with a career in the entertainment world.

In addition to actress and TV host, Jenny has developed a career as a writer. In 1997 he published his autobiography and has also released a series of books on pregnancy and caring for his son, who was diagnosed with autism.

In fact, Jenny has been one of the voices that has risen within the anti-vaccine movement, since she assured that her son had a normal development until 15 months, when the triple virus was applied.

Jenny, who had an affair with Jim Carrey, is married to actor Donnie Wahlberg.