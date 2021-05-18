What happened to the last Knicks to make it to the NBA Playoffs in 2013

Glamor, a lot of glamor, luxury, spotlights, opulence … New York. One of the most populated and influential cities in the world, the nerve center of it all, and more. “New York! This is not a place, it is a dream”, Ralph Ellison, the National Literature Prize winner, who many considered Dostoyevsky’s heir, would say. All sectors were imbued with its effervescence when, at the end of the 19th century, the Big Apple became a world economic and social center. And it was screened to this day. Extending its shadow to all areas that seek shelter. Basketball included. The Knicks, along with the Boston Celtics, are the only NBA franchise to remain in the same city since their appearance. And not only that, but they are also one of the founding teams of the Basketball Association of America (BAA), a direct predecessor of the current competition. Glamor, a lot of glamor, luxury, spotlights, opulence … and history, a lot of history.

Patrick Ewing, Earl Monroe or Walt Frazier. Many superstars have walked the runway at Madison Square Garden, in the heart of Manhattan. The first of those mentioned, with 15 seasons in the fanchise, will surely be the one that many will consider as the most emblematic of their long-lived memories. He ran into Michael Jordan and, in his absence, Hakeem Olajuwon, who denied him the ring; but it left an indelible mark. 1,039 games in the regular season, 23,336 points, 11,607 rebounds, 2,215 assists or 2,894 blocks that led to him being 11 times All Star and, with respect for the years, Hall Of Fame. However, it is the other two who can boast of having achieved a championship in New York. In the case of Frazier, twice: 1970 and 1973, the only two years in which glory has eclipsed everything else in the media city.

Very distant times for a franchise that, between 1987 and 2001, played the NBA playoffs uninterruptedly. Even more distant times for those who remember them from today. From the hand of Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks are once again a final phase team, a place to dispute everything; but, behind him, seven years of crossing the desert dragged, with negative records and even mockery. “Until” no, a lot of teasing. Of excesses in the offices, which have taken five coaches ahead, and of disasters on the track, turned into mud in the middle of all the “gold” that surrounds it. According to Forbes magazine, the Knicks are the most valuable franchise in the NBA. Outside of basketball competition, only the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys and MLB’s New York Yankees rank above. Before Tom, Mike Woodson was the last manager to make the playoffs. It was in 2013 and with a team whose members, today, live very different realities.

From the rebirth of Carmelo to the tragedy of Camby

Until Julius Randle proves otherwise, Carmelo Anthony holds the title of the franchise’s last big star. It is no coincidence, then, that every time the former reaches a prominent mark, it is approaching, equaling or surpassing the latter. Against Charlotte Hornets, in the penultimate game of the regular season, Randle had 33 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists; since Carmelo in 2012, no player in the franchise had a thirty-point triple-double. And since then, Carmelo has not been able to achieve any more. In fact, he has only signed two in his entire career and the previous one was still with Denver, in 2007.

Since his departure from the Big Apple, the Knicks have not found anyone who shines as bright as him, but he has not been able to do it alone either. If the Knicks of that 2012-13 season were able to finish second in the East, with a 54-28 record and reach the Conference Semifinals (4-2 loss to Indiana Pacers), it was, among other reasons, thanks to a supreme version by Carmelo Anthony. Surely the best of his career. He finished the course as the league’s top scorer (28.7 points per game) and received one vote in the MVP selection. The only one, aside from LeBron James, fellow legendary draft (2003), who can boast of it: in this way, he avoided the unanimous award for the King, something that, in a unique way, Stephen Curry would achieve three years later, in 2016.

Carmelo Anthony, JR Smith and Amar’e Stoudemire head to the locker room at halftime against the San Antonio Spurs in November 2013. Maddie Meyer (AFP)

From New York he flew to Oklahoma. In his next four seasons in the Big Apple, plunging into the protracted crisis, little guilt was borne on his shoulders; in the Thunder, the story was completely different. The project in the City of Thunder, alongside Russell Westbrook and Paul George in a big-three attempt, failed miserably and its path was proportionally truncated. After a ghostly passage through the Atlanta Hawks, who were cut off without ever stepping on the court, the Houston Rockets claimed their services, which remained in ten games. Chicago Bulls, again as a ghost destination (cut, again, without playing), would be his last stop before redemption, at the Portland Trail Blazers. In Oregon, after the long journey of penance, Carmelo smiles again. He arrived in 2019, already without any expectations about him and as a bet on a raffle, and it has gone well for both parties. In a role from the bench, apart from the franchise player that he was, he adds and is even decisive. They show off their movements, something old school for the present times (and, therefore, more valuable), and continues to enlarge his legend as a scorer: this season, surpassing Elvin Hayes, he has entered the top-10 all-time in points in the NBA.

Carmelo feels like a basketball player again, and important, but in a very different league from the 2012-2013 season. Only one of his teammates on that team has played minutes this season, and there haven’t been many. Iman Shumpert, called in (again) by the Brooklyn Nets to fill the closet, was cut in February after just two games. In New York, however, without being a fundamental piece, he left his mark: he contributed after overcoming a cruciate ligament injury as rookie and composed an anthem for the franchise from his role as a rapper. Behind him, Tyson Chandler, JR Smith and Raymond Felton were the last to break a sweat as players in the best league in the world.

Very far from them were the most veteran. Kurt Thomas (40, the oldest player in the league), Rasheed Wallace (38) and Marcus Camby (38) all retired as players that same season. Wallace, who was returning after two seasons of momentary retirement, was productive while he could: after 21 games, his body said enough. Immediately, he went to the benches. First, as an assistant at the Detroit Pistons, where he had been champion in 2004, and then at High School. For the anecdote, in his short course he was expelled for shouting his famous phrase: “The ball does not lie!”. Camby, who as Thomas returned that season to New York to retire there, was struck by tragedy in 2016: His autistic nine-year-old nephew drowned in his swimming pool. Later, he was sued for the event, allegedly having neglected the minor for drinking and smoking marijuana.

Firearms and an unexpected champion

Few, if any, were betting on a 2020 NBA champion JR Smith. He joined the Los Angeles Lakers after Avery Bradley’s decision not to travel to the Orlando bubble and played six games in the finals as purple and gold. Enough to get your second ring on your resume. The two, by the way, with LeBron. The previous one, with the Cavaliers in 2016. His contribution was testimonial, nothing comparable to what he left in that 2012-13 in New York: the best season of his career. He achieved his highest averages in points (18.1) and rebounds (5.3) and was selected as Best Sixth Man of the Season. An elbow to the face from Jason Terry, in Game 3 against the Boston Celtics, stained his spectacular course. For the memory, there is also his kafkaesque performance in the 2018 Finals, with a ball in his hands, a timer against and the loss to the Warriors in the first game of the series, to the despair of LeBron.

Tyson Chandler and Raymond Felton, meanwhile, left New York hand in hand, in 2013-14, to land in Dallas, although in a very different way. Chandler, after 10.4 points and 10.7 rebounds (his only as All Star) in 2012-13, was heading to the franchise with which he had won his only NBA ring, alongside Dirk Nowitzki and his also Knicks teammate Jason Kidd; Felton, although it is true that after a remarkable course (13.9 points and 5.5 assists), he did so after taking legal charges for possession of firearms. With the movement, by the way, José Calderón, along with Shane Larkin, landed in the Big Apple.

Pablo Prigioni with the ball against Brian Roberts (New Orleans Pelicans) at Madison Square Garden. Anthony Gruppuso (REUTERS)

Benches, politics and BIG 3

As anticipated in the lines immediately above these, Jason Kidd, Hall of Fame and 10 times All Star, also accompanied Carmelo in what, so far, was the last season of the Knicks in the playoffs. Of course, it already did in its latest version. Without going any further, at the end of that season (at the age of 39, he played 26.9 minutes for 6 points and 3.3 assists), he took off his player shoes to try on his coach jacket. Something that, after wandering around the league without much success, Earl Barron would also do, as an assistant in the G League. In the case of Kidd, more fruitful, after serving as head coach at Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks, he is currently an assistant at the Los Angeles Lakers; role that he shares with his former teammate Pablo Prigioni, although, in this second case, in Minnesota Timberwolves. The Maestro, in his two seasons in New York, won the affection of Madison, being one of the players with the best dealings with the press and playing an interesting role in the outside rotation. Before the Wolves, he also had a brief stint, as a coach, for Baskonia and, later, and as Kidd, as an assistant in Brooklyn. The only side of him that, in Manhattan, he did not quite like.

In this sense, an experience contrary to that lived with a 5-time All NBA as Amar’e Stoudemire, who only played 36 games in the franchise, 14 of them as a starter, in a season that marked a before and after in his career. After passing briefly through Dallas and Miami, he got to play for Hapoel Jerusalem, as a preface to something even more unlikely: he competed with Andrew Gillum in the race to be governor of Florida.In the midst of all this, he also participated in the BIG 3, the NBA 3×3 tournament, which was also joined by several of his former teammates: James White, who won it after passing through Italy, Russia and Croatia; Quentin Richardson, just as successful, albeit as a frustrated restaurant owner; and Kenyon Martin, who, after leaving the American league with an All Star behind him, has not stopped making headlines. Among them, that “85% of the NBA smokes marijuana, including coaches.” Like White, Solomon Jones, who went through the Chinese D-League, and Chris Copeland, with Turkey and Andorra as destinations, also tried the international journey. Ronnie Brewer, more abruptly, and Steve Novak, a game analyst for the Bucks, his last team, left the NBA with less noise. Not everything can be movie scripts. Of course, what has been achieved by Tom, Tandle and company is.