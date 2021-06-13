What happened to the great retractable headlights of the 80s and 90s?





Contents

What is the origin of the retractable headlights? Accident and aerodynamic safety Will the retractable headlights return?

When was the last time you saw a car with retractable headlights? I remember growing up – the late 80s and early 90s – I was obsessed with these headlights. It seemed like a magic art to me that those colorful lights came out of the hood of a car. A neighbor had a Ford Probe and he would always turn the lights on us, leaving the neighborhood kids spellbound. And today, not a single car has retractable headlights as standard. What happened to those fantastic lighthouses, icons of the 80s and 90s?

What is the origin of the retractable headlights?

The idea behind the retractable headlights is not practicality, although some might argue that your lenses are protected when they are not turned on – against which nothing can be argued. But everything is really inconvenient: they have electric motors to be deployed, with the consequent loss in weight and reliability, and they are as aerodynamic as a brick. But you know what? It doesn’t matter, because they are one of the most interesting and beautiful aesthetic solutions to be used in automotive history.

The first production car to have retractable headlights was the Cord 812 from 1937. See the complete gallery at Diariomotor

A Cord 812 from 1937 was the first car to be fitted with retractable headlights.. They were primitive: they had to be manually operated with a lever from inside the car. However, they allowed the precious front of the Cord to be free of bumps. The Buick Y-Job concept car of the year 1938 was already released retractable headlights powered by two small electric motors. This solution has been the one that has been used until a decade ago, at which time they mysteriously – or not – disappeared.

During the 1950s and 1960s, retractable headlights were an excellent solution for designers. Being able to hide the lights allowed them to play with design in a previously unknown way. Many played to create closed grills in which the headlights were completely invisible: This is the case of the Dodge Charger from the late 60s or some Lincoln Continentals from the 70s. But the real explosion in its popularity was the 80s and 90s of the last century. What happened?

Think of any sports car from the 80s and 90s without retractable headlights. It is almost inconceivable.

What happened is that the United States issued regulations that raised the minimum height at which the headlights of a car would be installed. This forced many manufacturers to install retractable headlights. A simple and stylish solution that did not involve a complete redesign of the front of the car. During the 80s and 90s, it seemed that any sports car should have these fantastic headlights. Nobody got rid of them: think of the Mazda MX-5, Chevrolet Corvette, Volvo 480, Ferrari Testarossa, BMW 8 Series …

The list is so long that we could make an article only with the cars that had retractable headlights. They were almost all the same type – wedge-shaped, completely concealed and simply pivoted – but some manufacturers used original solutions. Porsche did not hide the headlights of its 928 with a plastic cover, which otherwise worked the same as all of them. The Alfa Romeo Montreal hid a small part of its headlights and machines like the Cizeta-Moroder V16T had four retractable headlights.

It will never be as exciting to see a car turn its lights as it was back then.

There was even some motorcycles – like some Suzuki Katana in the eighties – that fitted retractable headlights, but as a purely aesthetic solution, without following any aerodynamic or regulatory motive.

See the complete gallery at Diariomotor

The Achilles heel: collision safety and aerodynamics

What happened to the retractable headlights? Today, not a single new car for sale equips them. But what’s more, no car has equipped them as standard for 11 years. The cause of its sudden disappearance was the introduction in the late 1990s of the first pedestrian protection regulations in the event of being hit. The bulge that these headlights form on the front of any car in which they are installed collides head-on with the protection regulations signed by the automotive industry.

Retractable headlights are not illegal, but they are simply harmful if a pedestrian is hit.

The abandonment of these lighthouses has been voluntary, since no manufacturer wanted a car with a poor pedestrian protection rating in the event of a run over. In times also obsessed with aerodynamics, a retractable headlight is a short cut to efficiency. It is said that the Ford Probe saw its top speed reduced by more than 10 km / h with its retractable headlights deployed. Be that as it may, they have been relegated to the past and it does not seem that they will return to new cars anytime soon.

The last mass-production cars to equip retractable headlights were the Lotus Esprit and the Chevrolet Corvette C5. Both ended their production in 2004. From the end of the 90s there has been a gradual abandonment of the retractable headlights. The 21st century definitively ended with this technology. Dodge Charger-style hidden headlights haven’t been talked about again for decades, but I don’t see why cars with hidden headlights couldn’t be seen again. Even if they had to have an external daytime LED strip.

The last mass-production cars to equip retractable headlights were the Lotus Esprit and the Chevrolet Corvette C5.

Are retractable headlights coming back?

I am very afraid that the answer is negative. For many reasons. First, pedestrian safety regulations in the event of a run over continue to tighten, not softening. A pedestrian-safe retractable headlamp is as difficult – read expensive – to produce as throwing a Hawaiian party in the heart of the Arctic. Second, the LED headlights and their compact size allow for many design possibilities, eliminating the need for retracting headlights to achieve those sleek headlamps of yesteryear.

See the complete gallery at Diariomotor