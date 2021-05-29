What happened to the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequels announced by HBO?

Game of Thrones it was one of the most important phenomena in contemporary television. It is not ruled out, even, that more than one person considers Game of Thrones as the most important series of this century. Regardless of the degree of importance, its impact on pop culture is not questioned: in one way or another, we have all heard little or a lot about the history written by George RR Martin and developed by HBO.

From 2011 to 2019, HBO developed 8 seasons. Although the literary story, developed by George RR Martin, has not yet concluded, when the production company ended the seasons, a mandatory appointment every Sunday also ended. Nobody wanted to leave a lot of time between one chapter and another for fear of a spoiler, nor did they want to stop being part of a product that created a powerful community.

To a large extent, that explains why HBO wanted to get more out of the story. There are currently two prequels in development: House of the Dragon and of 10,000 Ships.

What is known?

Two years after the last chapter of Game of Thrones, more information is already available on the prequels. House of the Dragon is in the production stage while, to see 10,000 Ships, it will be necessary to wait a little. About them:

‘House of the Dragon’

This series will be set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones. As the name suggests, it will be related to House Targaryen. The story is expected to address the case of Viserys, who had to occupy the Iron Throne. This story is based on the novel Fire and Blood (2018), written by George RR Martin, although the second volume that complements the first is still awaited.

Martin is also part of the production of the series. He accompanies him Ryan Condal, in creation, and Miguel Sapochnik, who will direct several chapters. This latest addition is not minor, if one takes into account that Sapochnik was the one who directed one of the most important chapters of the series, “The battle of the bastards”.

Part of the cast is made up of Emma D-Arcy (Rhaenyra Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower) and Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen). It is estimated that the series will have ten chapters. During the HBO Max presentation, It was confirmed that this series will be released in 2022.

’10 .000 Ships‘

Much less is known about this prequel. According to the portal Deadline, Amanda segel will be the scriptwriter. She will develop a story that takes place a thousand years before the events that HBO already brought to the screen with Game of Thrones.

The protagonist of this prequel will be the Princess nymeria. She, along with the Rhoynar, will survive a great war and will have to seek life in another land. It is estimated that he will have to travel from Essos to Dorne. That is a very broad synopsis. More information is expected as Amanda Segel’s work progresses.

Therefore, it is not known exactly how many chapters it will have or a possible release date. However, with the choice of the screenwriter it is likely that other decisions related to the production will be announced in the coming months.

