What happened to the defectors of Cuba in the pre-Olympic, also has why

By: Carlos Moreta – El Moretablazo

In the already concluded baseball pre-olympic of the Americas, an unprecedented event occurred around the Cuban Selection and part of its players, as well as other citizens of the beautiful Antillean country who made a call in search of freedom, at the same time that three players and a member of the team are called today deserters.

The quoted Cuban position player, Cesar Prieto, was the one who began by breaking all his lapses with the Cuban Baseball Federation, who did not even participate in the event when he left the team, followed by pitchers Lázaro Blanco and Andy Rodríguez, in addition to the also noted psychologist of the team, who also stayed in US territory, when he left the team in the middle of the event in the Florida.

When starting the baseball pre-olympic in a match between Cuba Against Venezuela, a video shook all social networks, where a young woman was seen running on the field in the middle of the game with a poster with the words: “Free Cuba”, a harsh message to the world, calling for freedom in Cuba, a movement that we have seen it repeat itself by Cubans in decades under the command of a communist political regime.

After these statements of protests in the middle of the baseball game, during the baseball pre-olympic of the Americas, looking for a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics, way of which the Cuban Selection was eliminated, these kinds of protests against an oppressive state in search of “the light at the end of the tunnel” were prohibited in all the other parties, but that, if something is clear, a Cuban citizen will not want to hold a salary just to: Eat rice at noon.