What happened to the bees? reveals the fight of the Mayan communities against the Monsanto company

▲ The images are two frames from the tape that can be seen on May 20.

Ana Mónica Rodríguez

La Jornada newspaper

Monday May 11, 2020, p. 9

A bleak picture resulted in the death of millions of bees in 2012 due to the agrochemicals used in mega-industrial crops, as is the case, in particular, with that of transgenic soybeans.

This problem is raised in the documentary What Happened to the Bees ?, by Adriana Otero and Robin Canul, in which the privileges of transnational corporations are unmasked and exhibits the effects of capitalism on the social and ecological structure of indigenous communities in Mexico.

The complex situation began when millions of bees died from the pesticides and herbicides used in planting GM soy in Campeche, by the Monsanto company, a pioneer in the genetic modification of plant cells.

In the feature film, the struggle of the Mayan communities against Monsanto is evident, explained Otero who, when he learned of this news, sought the protagonists of the defense of the environment and the preservation of biodiversity: Don Gustavo Huchin and Leydi Pech.

They had brought signatures to the Supreme Court of the Nation and allowed me to start the investigation, which revealed that it was not a single fight against Monsanto because the bees were dying, but that there were more negative effects: water contamination, massive deforestation and health problems among the population.

Differences between methods

The communities confronted the authorities and the neighboring Mennonites to stop the planting of transgenic seeds in their territory; However, in their struggle the contrasts between the traditional, sustainable and eco-friendly methods of the ecosystem are evident, as well as the industrial work that threatens to modify life as we know it until now.

The planting of transgenic soybeans was banned by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation after the residents claimed that industrial projects began to be carried out without any consultation.

But “the reality is that at this time – when he was supposed to have been detained or banned – Mennonites continue to farm without any restriction or punishment.”

This feature film, said the director, involved three years of filming at various times, because they had to be followed throughout the consultation, as well as showing the process of struggle; in addition to one more year, which was what we took post-production.

The team had several locations, but where we recorded a large part was in Hopelchén, Campeche, where the communities that are involved in this process live, as well as in Mexico City and Argentina.

What happened to the bees? will have a special screening in Ambulante at Home, on May 20, World Bee Day. We want to premiere at a commercial and cultural level, but it is not yet known what will happen after the health emergency. We want people to join the movement of caring for bees, of the struggle of communities and defense of our territory, said Adriana Otero.

.