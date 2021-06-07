What happened to the actress from Unhappy Forever?

Michael Ochs ArchivesGetty Images

Nicole Avery Cox, better known as Nikki cox, was born on June 2, 1978 in Los Angeles, California. Her mother wanted her to become a star and, since her daughter was born, she did the work of an agent.

At the age of four she was already in a ballet company and appeared on various television shows. It is known that, among other series, he participated in some chapter of ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation‘,’The Baywatch‘,’Blossom‘,’The babysitter‘ Y ‘Me and the world‘.

The same thing happens on the big screen, her mother did not miss a casting and little Cox appears briefly in ‘My friend mac‘,’Moonwalker‘,’Terminator 2: doomsday‘ Y ‘Glimmer Man‘.

In 1993, at the age of fifteen, he achieved a role in the endless’General Hospital‘and, over the next two years, he worked on fifty chapters. His self-confidence catches the attention of several people in charge of casting and manages to enter the new series that CBS is preparing.

‘Unhappy forever‘, created by those responsible for’Marriage with children‘To try to repeat the success, it stayed on the air for five seasons. At her farewell in 1999, one hundred episodes after the pilot, Nikki was a promising young man of twenty-one years who had won the affection of the American public.

But things don’t always turn out as one might expect and, after a role without much weight in ‘Nutty Professor II: The Klump Family‘, and its passage through the hidden and undervalued’Don’s Plum‘he returned to the small screen.

Appeared in ‘The Norm Show‘,’The Jake Effect‘and starred in’Nikki‘, a series where she played a dancer who aspired to become a star but without much fortune. It was canceled after a season but, in 2003, comes its second big stroke of luck: ‘Las Vegas‘.

For several seasons the series enjoyed great success, at least until James caan gets tired and leaves production in the fourth year. Cox sniffed the brown and left along with the veteran actor, and a season later, the casino was closed. Well played.

Since all of this happened in 2007, we have heard little else from Cox. In addition to his appearance in a chapter of ‘Among ghosts‘and lend his voice to a character from the series’The spectacular Spider-Man‘, it seems that we have not had more opportunities to enjoy the actress. This is all due, at least in part, to her marriage to Jay mohr and her time as a producer of the radio program that he presented. When they divorced in July 2016, he stopped exercising his position, so will we see the interpreter again?

