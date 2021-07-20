What Happened to Solomon Obama? He is 21 years old and has a new team in Spain

Solomon Obama in Brunete

It was common to see players in the lower categories of the big teams stand out when they participated in tournaments like Brunete. Many clubs presented their future stars and many teams featured African players with the physique more typical of adolescents than of children under 12 years of age. Great champions of Europe or the world participated in some edition, but perhaps among the best known are the Obama brothers: Salomón and Fede.

During the Brunete tournament a decade ago, these two brothers, born in Africa (Equatorial Guinea), astonished their rivals and the whole world with a physical and technical display inappropriate for the juvenile age. How not to suspect the real age of those two children who took between a head and a half body to the opposites. They were already around the 170 centimeters that they measure today, already with 21 years officially. Anyone would have thought they would go far in football, but they didn’t.

Solomon was the better of the two, the one who stood out the most and even wore the bracelet. Fede left the athletic quarry burning stages, but his level has not yet allowed him to make the leap to professional football. The CD Steel first and the AD Union Adarve have been his next steps. In the newly created 2nd RFEF, he will seek to find a place for himself.

Returning to Solomon, we see a globetrotter who even has an ‘influencer’ profile. From Atlético under-19 he went to the lower categories of Celta, before playing on loan at Mérida. After running out of equipment, he sold his services away from Spain. The sturdiest of the Obamas traveled to the United Arab Emirates and Armenia, accumulating a few months in Dibba and Sevan. Far from breaking it, This Tuesday, July 20, his return to Spain has been confirmed to enroll in the Móstoles of the 2nd RFEF, fourth category of national football.