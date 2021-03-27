What happened to Selena Quintanilla’s brother, AB?

Getty / Netflix

Selena Quintanilla’s brother, AB Quintanilla, continued his musical career after the untimely death of his sister. She is now one of many family members featured in the new Netflix series, Selena. This is what AB Quintanilla is doing today:

AB Quintanilla is still a musician and formed Elektro Kumbia in 2017

AB Quintanilla III & Elektro Kumbia – Piña Colada Shot – (Official Video) – Del Records 2017 smarturl.it/PinaColada – AB Quintanilla returns stronger than ever to the music scene with the great premiere of “Piña Colada Shot,” his new music video with Elektro Kumbia. AB Quintanilla III and Elektro Kumbia’s debut album KUMBIA SHOTS, scheduled to be released in the next few months, is a tribute to the… 2017-01-28T00: 15: 31Z

Abraham Quintanilla was a member of the original group Los Dinos in the 1960s, but Selena brought the new group to fame when she became Selena and Los Dinos, The New York Times reported. Selena’s sister Suzette was on drums and her brother, Abraham Quintanilla III (more commonly known as AB Quintanilla) was on bass.

Today, AB Quintanilla is a musician, composer and producer and has been involved in music since the death of his sister. In 2016 he formed Elektro Kumbia and signed with DEL Records, releasing the single Pina Colada Shot in 2017.

In 2017, he was “wanted” for failing to pay child support, but was later released for lack of evidence

Quintanilla has eight children, People reported in 2017. He was included in the Nueces County Top 10 Most Wanted list in August 2017, People reported, due to lack of child support payments.

In 2017, the Dallas News reported that he was arrested in 2015 for owing $ 36,809 in child support and $ 87,000 two years later. People reported that he was arrested during a court hearing on child support payments, but was later released due to lack of evidence.

At that time, his father Abraham Quintanilla wrote on Facebook: “For all those who were misinforming on social media that AB was in jail for a long time, IT IS NOT TRUE. He’s at home enjoying some tacos. It is very clear how to find out who are the true friends and who are their enemies ”.

AB Quintanilla said of the arrest: “I have had eight children from different women and two married couples. Why is only one woman doing this to me? I don’t deserve anything that is happening to me ”.

He is very close to his family

Suzette Quintanilla, Selena’s sister, is still very close to her brother and sometimes posts about him on social media.

In April, she performed live on Facebook and Instagram to celebrate her sister Selena’s birthday, the Caller Times reported. The performance was also organized to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

He and his band were also going to perform at the Selena XXV tribute concert at the Alamodome, but that concert had to be delayed due to the pandemic.

Suzette Quintanilla released a statement on the decision, writing: “After carefully analyzing the options available during these difficult times, we have made the decision to cancel the Selena tribute concert, SELENA XXV. This was a very difficult decision to make. The future is unpredictable and we feel we cannot responsibly create an event of this magnitude for fans. Thanks for your understanding. We want to thank all the essential workers and all the people who have worked hard for the good of all of us. We must ensure that we are all doing our part to keep our neighbors safe and sound during this time. “

