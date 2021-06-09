What happened to Robert De Niro?

The legendary actor was first seen after being injured in Oklahoma while filming Scorsese’s latest movie.

Last Sunday we saw Robert De Niro entering a building in New York, almost a month after sustaining a serious leg injury while filming his latest project with Martin Scorsese.

The 77-year-old actor wore a blue shirt, cap and shorts outfit, revealing a large metal brace and bandages covering his right leg.

Luckily, De Niro, whose Tribeca Film Festival kicks off this week, is walking on his own, but he was still accompanied by a woman holding his cane, as well as a child and two puppies.

The Hollywood star injured his quadriceps in mid-May while filming the movie “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Apparently he simply tripped over something and fell while in his rented Oklahoma home, but the pain was excruciating.

Requiring serious medical attention, the legendary actor had to immediately fly back to New York. “I just have to have the procedure done, keep my leg straight in a certain position, and let it heal,” De Niro said in an interview with IndieWire.

The production was not affected because Robert had finished filming some scenes and had already scheduled some time off before the incident. In addition, he noted that his role is quite sedentary, so he should continue filming without major problems.

Based on true events, “Killers of the Flower Moon” tells the story of how wealthy members of the Osage tribe were murdered under mysterious circumstances in the 1920s, shortly after large oil deposits were discovered on their lands, causing a major FBI investigation.

Robert will play rancher William Hale, leading a cast that also includes Leonardo DiCaprio as his nephew Ernest Burkhart, as well as Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone. It will be the first Western-style film of Scorsese’s career, the tenth feature film in which he works with De Niro and the sixth with DiCaprio.

Robert De Niro has several projects in post-production, including David O. Russell’s latest as-yet-untitled film, starring Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, John David Washington, Anya-Taylor Joy, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Chris Rock, and many stars. more.