What happened to … Philip Michael Thomas from ‘Miami Corruption’?

Too often an actor touches the sky with his greatest success, only to vanish afterwards as if that fame had only been a smoke screen. This was the case with Philip Michael Thomas, star of the legendary series ‘Miami Corruption’ in the 80s and that he ended up leaving the industry and putting aside his great and declared ambitions to achieve spiritual peace between natural juices and Caribbean aerobics routines.

Of course, ‘Corruption in Miami’ would not have been the same without Detective Ricardo ‘Rico’ Tubbs, the other half of the protagonist tandem with Sonny Crockett from Don johnson, and that led to the production of Michael Mann to the top of NBC. Tubbs, who arrives in Miami after a transfer from the New York police, ends up seduced by that “vice” referred to in the English title of the series, but he is always there to guard his partner’s back and solve the most crimes. complicated. Thomas brought a lot of charisma and freshness to the character, and that is why a much more fruitful career could have been predicted than the one he later ended up having.

Of course, his personal ambitions in those years were great. In an interview with Rolling Stone in 1985, Thomas said of the series: “This is just a stepping stone for me to something much bigger. And it’s a great stepping stone.”. According to his words, he had it very clear: he wanted to start conquering television, continue with his musical work (in the 80s he published two albums, without much success), enter the cinema and later even theatrical productions. In fact, it was he who popularized the term EGOT to refer to winning a Grammy, Emmy, Oscar and Tony. This was collected by The Atlantic, where they recall that, in an interview with the Associated Press, Thomas looked to the future with EGOT as main objective: “Hopefully, in the next five years I will win all those awards”.

But it did not. In fact, it didn’t even come close. For his work as Detective Tubbs he was never nominated for an Emmy, although he was nominated for a Golden Globe, which he did not win. At the end of the series that gave him fame, in 1989, the actor soon disappeared completely from the industry. Towards the end of the 90s, he could hardly be found in any series or movie. Why is not clear: perhaps he never found his moment, perhaps he did not have the opportunities he deserved, perhaps he did not make the right decisions … Or maybe his own ego betrayed him, which led him to declare in interviews that received calls from Steven Spielberg and even the Queen of England, not to mention when he compared himself to Gandhi (As stated by Tim Long in Vanity Fair).

After ‘Corruption in Miami’, Thomas participated in a couple of italian series, ‘Detective Extralarge’ in 1991 and ‘We are angels’ in 1997′, but neither lasted long. He also made some appearances in small films during that same decade, such as ‘River of stone’ (1994) by David Z. McMahon, and signed his last notable work on the small screen in two episodes of ‘Nash Bridges’, where curiously he coincided with his former partner Don Johnson. From there, video game fans may have had more contact with him than movie and television viewers: Thomas voiced Lance Vance in ‘Grand Theft Auto: Vice City’.

Outside of his work as an actor, it is curious to know that he collaborated with the Psychic Reader’s Network (an esoteric and divination network) in 1994, with whom he signed an agreement to become the spokesperson for Philip Michael Thomas International Psychic Network. He appeared in television commercials and claimed to have met the planet’s top psychics. However, he ended up suing the company in the early 2000s for breaching the contract, and got a millionaire compensation.

Today, the actor still does not resume his job in the industry. Among other things, he is focused on his large family: He has eleven sons and daughters, five with his ex-wife and the other six from past relationships. In addition, he continues to bet on a very spiritual life, something that he has always defended since the years of ‘Corruption in Miami’ and that, after definitively retiring from acting in 2006, has led to the last consequences. Mens sana in corpore sana. Thomas is vegan, does not drink alcohol or drugs and performs a Caribbean aerobic dance routine 20 minutes each morning, with music composed by himself.

This is what he told in an interview with Miami Vice Online, where he said that is “passionate about health and longevity” and that “perfect health should be a way of life”. And followed:

“I have always believed that health is wealth and I have made living a healthy lifestyle number one on my priority list. I have been a vegetarian since 1967. I love to dance, run, swim in the ocean, play tennis, do yoga and karate, lifting weights, and doing aerobics (…) I’ve been experimenting for years to find the best health-enhancing products and I’m still on the hunt to find the best things to eat and put into my body. I don’t think nothing beats the way God originally made it. I LOVE MY FRESH SQUEEZED JUICES and if I never ate anything else I could live on carrot, apple, sugar cane, watermelon, cantaloupe and all fresh veggies. I am living proof of that fresh, organic, raw and wild vegetable juices keep me healthy “

Spirituality has always been part of the life of the exactor. “The fountain of youth is located in the garden of my mind and I believe that anyone can achieve optimal health,” he said in the same interview, where it is clear to us that Thomas, at 72, is enjoying peace, balance and happiness that he never found in the world of film and television..

