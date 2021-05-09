What happened to Newt, the girl from ‘Aliens: The Return’?

Albert L. OrtegaGetty Images

Carrie Henn, Newt for the xenomorph fandom, was born in Panama City, Florida, on May 7, 1976. His father, a member of the North American Air Force, was posted to England and there, at the school in the city of Lakenheath, It was where Carrie was discovered by a group of casting directors.

James Cameron I was looking for a young woman with enough charisma to face terrible creatures like the ones Ridley scott had presented in ‘Alien, the eighth passenger‘and found in little Henn everything she needed. In fact, the director even took advantage of his brother, Christopher henn, so that fiction and reality were even better mixed in the few fragments in which little Newt was not alone in the world yet.

This is how the girl embarked on a production that, 32 years and not a few sequels later, remains one of the two favorite titles of the followers of the saga. The strength of the little girl, and her marvelous chemistry with the great Sigourney weaver, made Newt and Ripley a new and unshakable duo of heroines capable of saving themselves from danger. Henn, in fact, ended up picking up the Saturn Award for best child actress that year.

But, what happened to the interpreter after the success of ‘Aliens: The Return‘? On the one hand, he preferred to leave acting for others. Carrie Henn never participated in any audiovisual projects again and ended up becoming a teacher after graduating in 2000 from California State University. Married since 2005 and with a son, her life could be everything normal that one expected from someone who had not survived a plague of aliens.

One way or another, that leaves a mark. Luckily for Henn, and for all her followers, she keeps a great memory of that time and has managed to find gaps in her work as a teacher to attend different conventions and team meetings in which she shows, especially with her friend Sigourney, that it that the aliens have united there is no one to separate it.

