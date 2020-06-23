Check out what became of the actor who stole Mia Thermopolis’s heart in the skin of Michael Moscovitz.

If you are a fan of ‘The Princess’s Diary’, surely you became one of those many girls who fell under the charm of Michael Moscovitz, the introverted and tender boy who knew how to win the heart of Mia Thermopolis, and who was played by actor Robert Schwartzman.

What happened to Michael Moscovitz from ‘The Princess Diary’?

It turns out that before starring in ‘The Princess’ Diary’ alongside Anne Hathaway, he was part of a rock band called Rooney, as the lead vocalist.

Although they took a musical break, Robert continued to act in some film productions, to later meet with the guys from the band and continue on the music scene.

In addition to continuing his musical projects, currently Robert continues in the world of cinema as an actor and producer, and to our great joy, he has preserved that grunge look that conquered us so much in the Disney movie.

Do you want one more fact ?, Robert has a twin brother named Jason, how did your eye fit?

