What happened to Matthew Perry at the ‘Friends’ reunion? The producer defends him

One of the protagonists of ‘Friends: The Reunion’ has been the status of Matthew Perry. Kevin Bright, executive producer and director of the original series, told The Hollywood Reporter that despite accusatory comments from the public, he believes that he is stable today.

The one who played Chandler on ‘Friends’ has spent several seasons in the spotlight due to his addictions to drugs and alcohol. In addition, his career has been less prolific compared to his co-stars, reason enough for fans to put him under the most rigorous of scrutiny. Some pointed out that there was something odd about Perry’s speech, like he was slurring the words. Later, It was clarified that the actor had undergone dental surgery prior to filming.

Bright walked away from the gossip saying “It was great to see him again. What people say is what people say. I have nothing to say about it, except that I loved watching it and I think it was a lot of fun during the show. But yeah, I think it’s okay. He seems stronger and better since I last saw him, and excited to move on. “

His experience filming ‘Friends’

Perry spoke of his time on ‘Friends’, which was quite different from the experience of his peers. In 1997 the actor became addicted to codeine after an accident he had while skiing. Long ago he said he did not remember entire seasons of ‘Friends’ due to alcohol: “There are three years I can’t remember … I was gone somewhere between season three and season six,” Perry told the BBC in 2016.

In addition, he confessed his difficulties in facing the public live. “In my case, I had the feeling that I was going to die if they didn’t laugh. Sometimes he would say a phrase, and if they didn’t laugh he would start to sweat, to have seizures. “His co-stars were quite surprised at the statements, as none of them knew anything about this.” That’s how I felt every night, “concluded the actor .

According to British media The Sun, a source close to Matthew has assured that the actor is sober and there is no need to worry.