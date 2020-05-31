Recently it was 10 years since the end of Lost, that series that unknowingly anticipated the current phenomenon of marathons and the rise of the format.

With her a story that had many people glued to the screen left. In Spain, Cuatro, who had the rights, issued the final chapter with subtitles simultaneously to prevent piracy. In Lost we had a wide cast that went a long way, and as almost always happens, since the end of the series, there have been characters that we have seen much more, and others less.

Evangeline Lilly, for example, has had several important roles, and is currently The Wasp at UCM. But what happened to Matthew Fox, the actor who gave life to Jack Shephard, the protagonist among the choral cast of Lost?

Sure, some of us remember him from small roles, but the truth is that his appearances after the series can be counted on the fingers of one hand.

Matthew Fox was born in 1966 in Abington, Pennsylvania and began to stand out at the American level for the series Five in Family, a comedy where he presented the eldest of a family of big brothers in the 90s.

Movies that did not succeed at the box office

Then there would be the success of Lost, and during its filming, its participation in a couple of films such as Hot Aces, Speed ​​Racer or Vantage Point / In the spotlight, which some will remember because Eduardo Noriega also appeared in it and the film focused its plot in an attack perpetrated in the Plaza Mayor of Salamaca.

We were in 2008, and after finishing Lost two years later, Fox began to accumulate small roles but with a certain presence. For example, in Alex Cross (2012), where he gave life to Picasso, an MMA fighter who attracted attention for his appearance.

Later two small personages in respective apocalyptic films would come: World War Z and Extinction.

After that, the last film in his filmography dates from 2015, Bone Tomahawk, a western with overtones of author horror.

What happened so that it did not have a continuity in Hollywood? In this Looper article they argue some reasons. Among them, the bad taste in the mouth that the end of Lost left in some fans; the box office failures that were his first films after the series, or a couple of altercations he had that caused him to be accused of hitting women and damaging his public profile.

Fox currently lives away from Hollywood life and with no apparent desire to resume acting.