Roland Garros it has consecrated historical legends such as Rafael Nadal, Chris Evert, Justine Henin or Bjorn Borg. Other great players suffered more to win there, such as the example of Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic. We also find very particular cases, one-night dances such as Andrés Gómez, Iva Majoli or Jelena Ostapenko. Multiple profiles that entered history thanks to Paris, although today we will remember one of those who stayed at the door, never better said.

Fifteen seasons ago, a young Balearic newcomer to the circuit raised in Philippe Chatrier the first of the twelve titles he accumulates today. Opposite, a 26-year-old Argentine named Mariano Puerta he was treading on the clay with the same dream as his opponent. For him it also meant his first Grand Slam final, although he knew that favoritism was clearly situated in the other band. Despite the defeat, his name had gone from being outside the top 130 in January to one step from the top10 in June. Such a huge leap invited us to think that Puerta’s future would be promising, that the most beautiful thing had only just begun, even that he would be one of the strong rivals in the French Open for the coming years. Unfortunately, none of this happened.

Today we can say that Mariano’s career lasted ten years, a decade of growth until it reached its ceiling in Paris. He turned pro in 1995 and three seasons later he was already in the top40. The one from Córdoba had talent, that was undeniable, but he also knew how to compete, perhaps because he was drenched by the high level of La Legión during those years. Injuries forced him to step back at times, but the biggest hurdle was yet to come. In early 2004, a positive for clenbuterol doping It takes him away from the circuit for nine months. He would return in July, contesting Challengers and preparing the launch ramp for what would come in 2005, the highest point of his career.

Jumping between both circuits took him back to the top100 in February 2005, the machinery was already in operation, it was a matter of maintaining that inertia until he regained the ground and the lost time. A final in Buenos Aires and a title in Casablanca were his most notable marks, perhaps insufficient to foreshadow the leap in quality he would make at Roland Garros. Being the No. 37 of the classification, Puerta got rid of names like Ljubicic, Wawrinka, Acasuso, Cañas or Davydenko until standing in the last round, where Nadal waited. The Spaniard was scratched by the first set, but everything stayed there (6-7, 6-3, 6-1, 7-5). His role in Paris left him hanging from the top10 and gave him the opportunity to play the Masters Cup of that year, held in Shanghai. There he would lose his three games, perhaps for not having the mind where he should have it.

Just a few weeks before, in the month of October, the newspaper L’Equipe accuses him of having doped again. This time the positive was for epinephrine, in Roland Garros itself. The crime would be ratified in December by the ATP itself, declaring a suspension of eight years! for the player and the obligation to return all the money and the points obtained since then. Puerta tried to defend himself, alleging that he had not deliberately consumed anything, but instead drank contaminated water through a medicine his wife was taking just before entering Philippe Chatrier to play in the final. What was demonstrated was that the dose found in his body did not represent a sporting advantage for the player, although the fact of being a repeat offender in the case ended up weighing more.

In less than two seasons, Puerta had failed two doping controls, a practice that became commonplace among Argentine tennis players, as several were harmed by the same error. In his case, it was not until July 2006 when the Court of Arbitration for Sport took the decision of lower the sanction from nine to two years, so Puerta could return to compete in a professional tournament in the summer of 2007. The one from San Francisco returned, he had the option to amend so much pain, but nothing was the same again. He never played a Grand Slam again, not even an ATP tournament, and he was also unable to relocate into the top 100. His moment had passed and, with almost 30 years old, in 2009 he decided to lower the curtain.

Today many young people discover Puerta when they remember that 2005 final and wonder what became of him. A different profile, with many ups and downs, as his best Grand Slam results show: After that runner-up at Roland Garros, his second best record was a third round in the 2000 season. Only Marco Cecchinato will be able to understand a balance of such a strange reading. . And so we come to the big question, What happened to Mariano Puerta? We try to reach him, either through players, social networks, even our Argentine journalist friends. “You went looking for the most complicated guy in the world,” they warned me. Impossible to find him. All those setbacks forever marked the Cordovan left-handed, as a player and as a person. Today he remains with a low profile activated, away from everything that has to do with the media. With the risk of even forgetting that on June 5 fifteen years ago, his hands were about to touch the sky of Paris.