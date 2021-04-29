What happened to Luis Miguel’s younger brother?

The documentary series on the life of the artist Luis Miguel has issued its third chapter of the second season, so little by little we are getting into the singer’s personal life. In the chapter we see how Luis Miguel has two brothers, Alexander Y Sergio and also how is the relationship with them. Sergio, the youngest of the children of Marcerla basteri and the singer King Luisito, is the most unknown of the three. He was born in a difficult family time, where her mother was having a crisis with her father and was also having certain health problems due to severe depression.

Faced with the constant ‘fights’ of the couple, they decided each of them to undertake their lives, also separating the lives of their children. Sergio went to Italy with his mother, who disappeared when the little one was only 2 years old. At all times, from a very young age, he appears as a child with great talent, with an impressive gift for music.

Luis Miguel, with his life full of successes and with a musical career that was going from strength to strength, he couldn’t take care of his younger brother after the death of his father and that is why they gave custody to the doctor Octavio Foncerrada, a family doctor, who took him to Boston and who is like a father to the youngest of the brothers.

What happened between the brothers?

During her college era there was a strongFight between Luis Miguel and Sergio due to an ex-partner from Sol de México and a discussion about where the young man should study. It seems that at that time Luis Miguel was not going through his best moment and it has been since then they don’t have any kind of relationship, their lives having been completely separated.

Sergio currently lives in Spain and only maintains a close relationship with his brother Alejandro. He is also known to have a privileged mind as a law student and as a musician. Sergio has wanted to live a life completely away from the media.

