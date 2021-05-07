What happened to Luis Miguel’s wine?

Few may remember it, but in the early 2000’s Luis Miguel He created his own wine… Yes, as you read it. Thanks to the second installment of the Netflix series, we remember the singer’s passion for wines and that among his plans was the option of acquiring a vineyard.

In the fourth chapter of the new installment of Luis Miguel, the series, the singer reveals his daughter Michelle Salas that he wishes to acquire a vineyard, since in addition to being one of his great hobbies, his doctors told him that he would not sing as before, after the accident he suffered at a concert in Peru.

Thus, in 2005, ‘ÚNICO Luis Miguel’ was born, a Cabernet Sauvignon produced in Chile, which was produced in the Viña Ventisquero vineyard from 2003 to 2018.