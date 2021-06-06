What happened to James Harden in the NBA playoffs?

NEW YORK.

The escort James harden, one of the three superstars of the Brooklyn nets, He had to retire this Saturday at the start of the opening game of the series against the Milwaukee Bucks from a hamstring injury.

Harden, what he was already on sick leave recently due to that same muscle problem, walked on his own foot to the changing rooms of the Barclays Center in Brooklyn (New York) with only 43 seconds played.

Minutes later the Nets confirmed in a statement that ‘The Beard’ was out for the remainder of the game. from a hamstring injury.

In this way the bodyguard, 31 years old, he could have relapsed from the problems in that same area that kept him out for five weeks between April and May.

On In the first round of the postseason, the Nets beat the Celtics 4-1 and Harden averaged a stratospheric 27.8 points, 3.8 triples, 7.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists and 2 steals.

